MONROE COUNTY — The United Kingdom-based biotech company Oxitec will soon announce the test location and timetable for releasing its genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys.
The location will cover a broad area across the Keys, but there will smaller specific release sites in those areas, Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom said.
The project will be split into two. Project A will include one small box in one neighborhood. That project will allow Oxitec to test the efficacy of a potential mosquito control product that citizens could buy at hardware store and use in their backyard, Fensom said.
Project B would allow Oxitec to test its genetic modification technology that the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, other mosquito control agencies and local governments could use on a much larger scale. Those test releases would include releasing GM mosquitoes from as many as six to nine boxes placed in each area, Fensom said.
Once the sites are chosen, Oxitec plans to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes from about 130 boxes that will be placed in a test area for roughly 28 weeks, according to the company.
The company has started outreach in Marathon, near its Keys lab, to gauge community support for the project. Company representatives plan to knock on doors and meet with residents in other Keys communities and attend community events to talk with the public about the project, Fensom said.
Oxitec representatives recently made presentations to the Key Colony Beach City Commission and the Islamorada Village Council. They have also spoken with each Monroe County commissioner one-on-one, Fensom said.
Last month, the company put an advertisement on a billboard in the Upper Keys, which just weeks prior hosted the advertisement against the test release.
That first sign was put up by the Keys Environmental Coalition, which has been a vocal opponent of the mosquito release project.
The coalition claims there has not been enough independent review of Oxitec data and it has raised concerns about the non-medical use of the antibiotic tetracycline as part of the genetic modification process.
Oxitec’s new billboard seems to be effective, as the company received a “huge spike in traffic” on its Keys test website, keysmosquitoproject.com, the weekend the billboard went up, Fensom said.
“We have more requests from people wanting to host boxes than we do boxes,” Fensom said. “We need people to host traps.”
The company has also held 10 webinars in the past several months to educate the public on the project.
An outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020 in the Upper Keys, with 67 confirmed cases, has brought a new awareness about tropical diseases and more urgency to the pilot project, local officials say.
In August, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board voted 4-1 to proceed with Oxitec’s proposal, with member Brandon Pinder casting the lone vote against the test.
The proposed project first gained traction in the Florida Keys after an outbreak of dengue fever in 2009 and 2010 in Key West. A non-binding referendum held in Monroe County in 2016 resulted in 58% of the voters agreeing to a GM mosquito release proposed by Oxitec.
The lab-reared Oxitec mosquitoes have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, which stops female insects from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec. Tetracycline delays the mechanism from starting in females, which are given small doses of the antibiotic in the lab when they are larvae to keep them alive to produce eggs.
The male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are not affected by the self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, and so males that are released into the wild never encounter tetracycline, according to Oxitec.
Last year, the company redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the GM mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec