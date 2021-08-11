FLORIDA KEYS — Beginning this week, less than 200,000 genetically modified Aedes aegypti male mosquitoes will emerge from Oxitec’s designer boxes. Another 200,000 bugs will hatch the following week and every week thereafter for a total 16 weeks as part of the second phase of a local mosquito control effort.
The potential swarm of at least 3.2 million bugs is being released by the private company in partnership with the tax-supported Florida Keys Mosquito Control District for the first time in the U.S.
Fifty “just add water” Oxitec boxes will be distributed through six areas: two on Vaca Key, two on Little Torch Key, and an area each in both Conch Key and Sugarloaf Key in an attempt to eradicate diseases spread by the Aedes aegypti like dengue, chickungunya, yellow fever and Zika.
“We have stated that for all of our boxes combined, up to 200,000 of our male mosquitoes will emerge per week in Project B. We therefore expect that less than 5 million of our non-biting males could emerge, in total, throughout Project B,” said Dr. Rajeev Vaidyanathan, director of U.S. programs at Oxitec.
This is the second go-round, or Phase B, of British-based biotech company’s EPA granted experimental use permit to release male mosquitoes marked with red fluorescence to indicate a tetracycline-repressible transactivator protein that inhibits the survival of female offspring when the males mate with wild female mosquitoes. No females, which draw their blood meal from humans and spread diseases, will be released, according to Oxitec.
Combined with Phase A, which consists of six sites that release less than 12,000 mosquitoes a week over 12 weeks, the potential for more mosquitoes grows to 3,334,400 and includes two areas on Cudjoe Key, one on Ramrod Key and three on Vaca Key in Marathon.
Since having to pause the release project due to the July 6 Tropical Storm Elsa, Vaidyanathan confirmed that the first phase is still in progress and will overlap with the second.
Oxitec estimates the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes will stay within 150 feet from their boxes, but it’s not entirely clear how far they could fly with wind.
“The effects of high winds on dispersal were accounted for by federal and state regulators when approving the protocols,” Vaidyanathan said. “Weather-assisted mosquito ‘movement’ will be case-by-case. Mosquitoes tend to be less likely to fly in stronger winds, but wind-assisted movement could be increased.”
Oxitec will not share any initial data gathered from Phase A and claims the exact locations of the release boxes are proprietary information.
The mosquito control district is happy with the progress to date.
“FKMCD is pleased to move into the next phase of this landmark project with our partners at Oxitec, where we will continue to evaluate this innovative approach to managing the invasive and disease spreading Aedes aegypti mosquito,” said Andrea Leal, executive director of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District. “Many weeks of data collection and compilation lie ahead and FKMCD remains committed to seeing the project through to a successful conclusion.”
In some regards, the project is being supported by tax dollars. Oxitec uses two rooms in mosquito control’s Marathon building, which they have outfitted as labs.
The FKMCD board has had no discussions about potential costs beyond the trial, which Oxitec says it is providing at no cost.
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes make up about 4% of the pest population in the Keys and meanwhile the mosquito control district must combat other mosquito species.
The multiple aerial granular larvicide missions in May, June and July flown over Vaca Key, Ramrod and Cudjoe did not interfere with Oxitec Phase A, according to Chad Huff, FKMCD public information officer.
“The FKMCD board has had no discussions about potential costs beyond the trial. This is customary and is the same with any potential product in the experimental use phase,” he said.
FKMCD board Chairman Phil Goodman is looking forward to the next phase.
“We will be evaluating the degree of the Oxitec mosquito breeding in natural breeding sites as opposed to breeding in egg cups as was a Part A focus,” he said. “Another goal for Part B will be to determine the best dosage ratio of Oxitec’s non-biting mosquitoes compared to the wild female population needed to produce optimal control.
“The Oxitect technology is categorized as a larvicide and is being evaluated as one. This means the focus of Part B will be evaluating the numbers of Oxitec larvae collected compared to that of the wild population. This will help determine the overall effectiveness. ... After all the trials have been completed, the Environmental Protection Agency will take the lead in evaluation of the data and determining the next steps.”
Environmentalists who oppose the trial say Phase B adds insult to injury.
“Phase B of this project is a continuation of Oxitec’s drive for profit over public health and transparency. The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Oxitec are going full-speed ahead in the wrong direction,” said Dana Perls, food and technology program manager at Friends of the Earth U.S. “The EPA should immediately stop this destructive project, which was an irresponsible approval by the Trump administration. This unnecessary experiment puts humans, endangered species and Florida’s fragile ecosystem at risk.”
Florida Keys Environmental Coalition Executive Director Barry Wray said he finds the company and the district’s actions “reprehensible.”
“By design of the Experimental Use Permit, they are permitted to release more than a billion mosquitoes from 2021 to 2022. They will do whatever is in their best interest. They will only tell us what they choose to tell us. The EPA will not know, the CDC will not know, and our community will not know,” he said.
“The only data that was ever used for this Experimental Use Permit was from Oxitec. We are at an unknown risk from what they’re releasing and it’s happening to our homes here. We may not even immediately recognize the damage.”
For more information on the release trial, visit keysmosquitoproject.com.