MONROE COUNTY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved continuing a test release of genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys for another two years.
The private bio-tech company, Oxitec, has partnered with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and released genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in various neighborhoods of the Keys last year as part of a pilot program to see if the technology would be an effective mosquito eradication tool.
Oxitec requested the EPA grant the company more time to continuing to test the mosquitoes in the Keys.
The federal government has extended the deadline for the project to April 2024. The EPA also granted further approvals for a similar Oxitec project in California.
“Our team is immensely proud to have received yet another milestone approval from the EPA,” Oxitec CEO Grey Frandsen said. “This expansion of our U.S. efforts reflects the strong partnerships we’ve developed with a large and diverse range of stakeholders at the local, state and national levels. We’re especially thankful to our collaborators and to the communities who have so warmly welcomed us in both Florida and California. Given the growing health threat this mosquito poses across the U.S., we’re working to make this technology available and accessible.
“These pilot programs, wherein we can demonstrate the technology’s effectiveness in different climate settings, will play an important role in doing so. We look forward to getting to work this year.”
Oxitec has not yet released a plan as to when and where the next batch of mosquitoes will be released, Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom said. The company is still monitoring traps as part of last year’s project, she said.
The company last week planned to send an application to state governing authorities, which includes the Florida Department of Agriculture, for their approval, Fensom said.
For the past decade, the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition has opposed the project and questioned the feasibility and the effectiveness of Oxitec’s technology, in which genetically altered mosquitoes breed with the wild population to create sterile offspring.
There is no oversight of the test project, coalition Executive Director Barry Wray said.
“The EPAs decision ignores all basic logic,” Wray said in a prepared statement. “The EPA has been shown very clearly that Oxitec misrepresented recent field performance on its original application with the EPA for experimentation in the Keys. They have been shown that each time an independent scientific investigation evaluates Oxitec’s technology in the lab or field, the results contradict or find significant flaws and concerns with Oxitec claims.
“The release of scientific data from the Cayman (Islands) field trials showed Oxitec’s failure in contrast to their continued claims of success; yet the EPA only reviewed Oxitec generated claims as sufficient information for approving the largest release in history of a genetically modified animal into the wild.”
Oxitec’s field trial programs in every venue, including the Keys, are designed with contracts that put all data and information released in the sole control of Oxitec, the coalition stated in a press release. This is reinforced with individual non-disclosure agreements that prevent individuals working on these programs from sharing any information or being subjected to risk of large financial liabilities, according to the group.
The Oxitec mosquito project evaluates the use of genetically modified mosquitoes in controlling invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, a species that carries tropical diseases like dengue fever and Zika. The Upper Keys experienced an outbreak of dengue fever last summer and Key West experienced an outbreak in 2009 and 2010.
In the past two years, Oxitec redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the genetically modified mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.
Information on the project can be found at keysmosquitoproject.com.