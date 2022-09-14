MONROE COUNTY — Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District have announced that the third phase of the 2022 GMO mosquito project will begin on or after Friday, Sept. 16.
Termed “Project E,” this pilot project to eradicate wild female mosquitoes will see the release and recapture of Oxitec’s genetically modified male mosquitoes. The project will assess biological performance of the released Oxitec male mosquitoes, such as lifespan and dispersal.
Following the initiation of the neighborhood-scale Project B in May, Project D launched in June with the placement of Oxitec’s just-add-water mosquito boxes on the properties of volunteer residents in three release areas: Vaca Key, Fat Deer Key and Grassy Key, with untreated comparison sites monitored on Vaca Key, Key Colony Beach, Duck Key and Conch Key.
Project E comprises three staged releases of up to 20,000 Oxitec male, non-biting, mosquitoes, that will take place over several weeks from a central point on Ramrod Key. The mosquitoes will be marked prior to release and then recaptured in mosquito traps on Ramrod Key. Monitoring will continue after final release.
Oxitec’s self-limiting technology means that any female offspring from encounters between Oxitec’s male mosquitoes and invasive female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes cannot survive.
The maximum number of Oxitec mosquitoes released across all three 2022 projects is estimated to be seven million.
Oxitec’s targeted biological pest control technology is safe, sustainable and harmless to the local ecosystem, including beneficial insects like bees and butterflies, according to company officials.