MONROE COUNTY — Oxitec and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District have announced that the third phase of the 2022 GMO mosquito project will begin on or after Friday, Sept. 16.

Termed “Project E,” this pilot project to eradicate wild female mosquitoes will see the release and recapture of Oxitec’s genetically modified male mosquitoes. The project will assess biological performance of the released Oxitec male mosquitoes, such as lifespan and dispersal.