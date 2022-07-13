MONROE COUNT — Biotech company Oxitec is launching the latest phase of its genetically modified mosquito pilot project to examine single-point releases of its male mosquitoes.
In a continuation of its ongoing partnership with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, Oxitec will launch “Pilot D,” with the placement of Oxitec’s just-add-water mosquito boxes on private property in three release areas: Vaca Key, Fat Deer Key and Grassy Key. Untreated comparison sites will be monitored with mosquito traps on Vaca Key, Colony Beach, Duck Key and Conch Key, Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom said.
Pilot D allows Oxitec to test its mosquito eradication technology on a smaller scale to see if the technology could be marketed and sold in stores to private property owners, as opposed to only being used by local governments and mosquito control districts on a larger scale, Fensom said.
Such a use is still more than a year away, as the company is only in the test phase of its technology in the United States and has yet to apply with Environmental Protection Agency to commercially sell or lease any of its technology to government, private agencies or private property owners.
“The EPA wants to see different components of these products,” Fensom said.
In March, EPA granted an extension of the Experimental Use Permit for the continuation of the genetically modified mosquito pilot project in the Keys, which was launched last year. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also reviewed and approved Oxitec’s plan to continue its testing this summer.
Oxitec’s 2022 project launched Pilot B during the week of May 9, with the placement of Oxitec’s just-add-water mosquito boxes on private property of volunteer residents in three release areas, all on Vaca Key. Untreated comparison sites are monitored with mosquito traps on Key Colony Beach and Vaca Key, Fensom said.
For the first part of this pilot project in 2021, Oxitec released fewer than 5 million male, non-biting mosquitoes. The maximum number of non-biting male Oxitec mosquitoes released during the entire 2022 project is expected to be fewer than 7 million, according to Fensom.
The lab-reared Oxitec mosquitoes have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA that destroys wild mosquitoes through the breeding process.
Oxitec’s targeted biological pest control technology is harmless to beneficial insects like bees and butterflies and is proven to control the disease-transmitting Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is prevalent in the Keys and throughout the state, according to the company.
In the past two years, the company redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the genetically modified mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.
Information on the project can be found at keysmosquitoproject.com.