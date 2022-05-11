MONROE COUNTY — The private bio-tech company Oxitec has received state approval to conduct a second round of test releases of genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys, and the company will begin releasing mosquitoes this week.
Oxitec partnered with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and released thousands of genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in various neighborhoods in the Florida Keys last summer as part of a pilot program to see if the lab-reared insects would be an effective mosquito eradication tool.
Oxitec’s genetically modified male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are designed to introduce a self-destruct gene into the wild population.
Oxitec requested to continue conducting test releases this summer to gather more data. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted the company’s request earlier this year and the Florida Department of Agriculture recently gave the company the final approval for a second round of releases.
The company plans to start putting out release boxes and releasing the mosquitoes this week, Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom said.
“We’re immensely grateful to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and to the communities who have welcomed us in the Keys,” Oxitec CEO Grey Frandsen said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to continuing this important work with our world-class partners in Florida to deliver accessible, effective and environmentally friendly solutions to address the growing threat of invasive, disease-carrying mosquitoes.”
“After a successful project in 2021, we are thrilled to be getting back to work with our close partners at Oxitec during 2022,” mosquito district Executive Director Andrea Leal said. “We made significant progress during the pilot project last year and we look forward to continuing this important work during this year’s mosquito season.”
The state approval took longer than expected as Oxitec, FKMCD and the state needed to come up with a plan to secure the release boxes when hurricanes or tropical storms are forecasted to come through the Keys, said district board Chairman Phil Goodman said. The plan calls for the boxes to be brought in intact and kept in butterfly cages so the mosquitoes don’t escape.
Last year, the release boxes had to be brought in twice because of threatening storms and hurricanes, which cost Oxitec and the district a month’s worth of data, Goodman said.
Last year, Oxitec had 600 families hosting release boxes on their properties, Goodman said.
“We had huge community involvement,” he said.
The Florida Keys Environmental Coalition has opposed the releases, arguing there is not enough data to prove the releases are safe for the environment.
“We should all be very concerned over an EPA that forgets its middle name, Protection, demonstrated by this approval that abuses our public trust, with a void of scientific transparency from Oxitec and zero independent scientific investigation required by the EPA to show this experimental insect will not create infinitely more problems than it will solve,” said Barry Wray, director of the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition. “... We have safe and effective U.S.-made and natural alternative technologies available that do not put us all at risk.”
Information on the project can be found at keysmosquitoproject.com.