MONROE COUNTY — The private bio-tech company Oxitec has wrapped up its test release of genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys, but has asked federal regulators to extend the trial to allow the company to continue the pilot program during next summer’s rainy season.
The Oxitec mosquito project evaluates the use of genetically modified mosquitoes in controlling invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, a species that carries tropical diseases like dengue fever and Zika. The Upper Keys experienced an outbreak of dengue fever last summer and Key West had an outbreak in 2009 and 2010.
The FKMCD–Oxitec Mosquito Project team has concluded the active release stage. All project release boxes will be removed from their sites in the coming weeks and ongoing monitoring will continue, likely until February next year, Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom said.
“We are still analyzing and interpreting the data,” Fensom said.
Oxitec does plan to report that data to federal regulators, Fensom said. Oxitec will also present the data to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board, but has not scheduled a date, Fensom said.
Company officials appear to be happy with the pilot program as “males emerged and dispersed and mated with wild offspring,” Fensom said. The genetically modified males are designed to introduce a self-destruct gene into the wild population.
“On behalf of the entire Florida Keys community, we’re thrilled to share that our first mosquito releases on U.S. soil have been successful with tremendous public support,” Oxitec CEO Grey Frandsen said in a prepared statement. “We are also indebted to the professionalism and commitment of our local partner, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District. There is no doubt that this represents a landmark achievement as the first crucial step to making our technology available in the U.S. at a time when Aedes aegypti continues to expand its impact across the country.”
The district “learned so much in this first season, and it has been exciting to see that male Oxitec mosquitoes were successfully finding and mating with the target females as predicted,” said Andrea Leal, executive director of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.
“We are so very appreciative to our Florida Keys communities for getting involved and supporting this ground-breaking project,” she added. “This pilot project simply would not have been possible without the dedication and support of so many local residents and community stakeholders, and we are grateful to all of them.”
Fensom would not say exactly how many mosquitoes were released but said it was “less than five million.” There was 10 treatment sites and three untreated sites with genetically modified mosquitoes being released from 500 boxes placed throughout the Keys.
The test releases started in April and the first genetically modified males were spotted in May, Fensom said.
Public support in project areas, including the volunteer residents who hosted boxes, remains high, Fensom said. More detailed information will be shared in the coming months as data is evaluated by the project steering committee.
The Florida Keys Environmental Coalition have questioned the feasibility and the effectiveness of Oxitec’s technology and have opposed the test releases in the Keys.
Coalition Executive Director Barry Wray questioned why if this season’s releases were so successful according to Oxitec and the Mosquito Control District does Oxitec need to extend the trial next summer.
“Show us the raw data and not a contrived summary,” Wray said. “There is no pathway to see if this technology is successful. It’s a failure on every spectrum. It’s untenable.”
Coalition representatives continue to meet with the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which gave approval of the test, to voice the coalition’s findings and concerns, Wray said.
Updates and information on the project can be found at keysmosquitoproject.com.