KEY LARGO — Darren Pais, a longtime assistant principal at Key Largo School, will be the elementary and middle school’s next principal, Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford announced Friday.
Pais steps into the role vacated by Laura Lietaert who is taking over as principal of Coral Shores High School.
“Darren Pais’s enthusiasm for being principal at Key Largo School is contagious,” Axford stated. “He has boundless energy and knows the staff, students and parents well. I am happy to welcome him to our principals’ team in Monroe County Schools. He is definitely ready for the job.”
Pais most recently served as the assistant principal and technology specialist at the school, having started his teaching career there in 1993. His classroom experience included elementary and middle school science and math.
During his tenure, he has spearheaded many initiatives and taken on lead roles including testing coordinator, exceptional student education support facilitator and Positive Behavior Support leader.
Along with wife Myndie, a staffing specialist at Coral Shores High School and Plantation Key School, and son Aidan, a senior at Coral Shores, Pais is fully invested in the educational community, Axford noted.
“I have had the privilege of serving the families of Key Largo School for 28 years and have come to realize what a special and unique school we have,” Pais said. “I feel confident that everyone who has supported me personally and professionally over the years has helped make this opportunity of leading the school a reality, a position I am excited to step into.”
Key Largo School will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.