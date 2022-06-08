MARATHON — As more details emerge and the investigation continues into last week’s fatal parasail accident off Marathon, the Florida Keys’ state senator and state representative have called for a review and discussion of Florida parasailing laws.
A mother died and her son and nephew were injured after the trio slammed into the Old Seven Mile Bridge on Memorial Day while parasailing. The family was visiting the Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.
The 33-yer-old mother, Supraja Alaparthi, was pronounced dead after being transported to land. Her nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Miami hospital for additional treatment, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, suffered minimal injures, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission incident report.
New details have emerged that the captain of the parasail boat, Daniel Couch, cut the line after the wind picked up to gale force levels, according to the FWC.
“Shortly after putting the three victims in flight, a strong gust of wind ‘pegged’ the parasail,” the FWC incident report stated. “With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims. The three victims dropped from an unknown height and [were] dragged through the water by the inflated parasail. The chute continued to drag the victims through and across the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the Old Seven Mile Bridge, west of Pigeon Key.”
Pegged is a term in the parasail business used to describe when the parasail chute becomes controlled by the speed of the wind, not the operation of the vessel.
Prosecutors will look into the captain’s decision to cut the tethered line to determine if that was appropriate or criminally negligent, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said. FWC officers and prosecutors will also look at the weather conditions and how quickly they changed and review equipment on the boat, Ward said.
Prosecutors and FWC law enforcement officers had their first discussions on the investigation the day after the incident, Ward said. The FWC officers will continue their investigation before bringing their findings to state prosecutors, Ward said.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, both said the fatal parasail accident and one that claimed the lives of two tourists two years earlier off Key West warrant a state-level discussion and review of the parasail industry and practices.
Mooney proposed a discussion on the use of weather forecasting apps and electronics on parasail boats, routine inspections of ropes, requirements for training of captain and crew, and equipment and requirements about how far offshore a parasail vessel should be when it has people in the air.
“Maybe we need to bring this forward in the next committee meeting,” Mooney said.
Rodriguez is willing to look into “anything and everything that saves lives,” but also said there are some activities, like parasailing, where there is a certain level of risk involved, she said.
Currently, the owner or operator of a vessel engaged in commercial parasailing may not offer or provide for consideration any parasailing activity unless the owner or operator first obtains and maintains a liability insurance policy from an insurance carrier licensed in this state that covers at least $1 million per occurrence and $2 million annual aggregate, according to Florida law. Proof of insurance must be available for inspection at the location where commercial parasailing is offered or provided for consideration, and each customer who requests such proof shall be provided with the insurance carrier’s name and address and the insurance policy number.
The operator of a vessel engaged in commercial parasailing must have a current and valid license issued by the U.S. Coast Guard authorizing the operator to carry passengers for hire. The license must be appropriate for the number of passengers carried and the displacement of the vessel. The license must be carried on the vessel and be available for inspection while engaging in commercial parasailing activities. A vessel engaged in commercial parasailing must be equipped with a functional VHF marine transceiver and a separate electronic device capable of providing access to National Weather Service forecasts and current weather conditions.
Commercial parasailing is prohibited if the current observed wind conditions in the area of operation include a sustained wind speed of more than 20 mph, if wind gusts are 15 mph higher than the sustained wind speed, if the wind speed during gusts exceeds 25 mph, if rain or heavy fog results in reduced visibility of less than a half-mile or if a known lightning storm comes within 7 miles of the parasailing area.
The operator of the vessel engaged in commercial parasailing shall use all available means to determine prevailing and forecasted weather conditions and record this information in a weather log each time passengers are to be taken out on the water. The weather log must be available for inspection at all times at the operator’s place of business. A person or operator who violates this section commits a misdemeanor of the second degree under state law.
Last week’s accident was the second fatal parasail accident in the Keys in the past two years.
Last year, prosecutors charged Key West boat Capt. Andrew John Santeiro with two felony counts of manslaughter and three violations of state parasail laws in the death of tourists Nicholas Hayward, 36, and Azalea Silva, 28, in a parasail accident in 2020.
Santeiro was operating a Sunset Watersports boat in the Northwest Channel off Key West on July 17, when the towline broke and the individuals fell and were dragged through the water by the inflated parasail chute, according to the warrant.
The remaining towline attached to the vessel snapped back toward the boat and lodged itself around the propeller. Hayward and Silva continued to be dragged through and across the surface of the water for about seven to nine minutes until the parasail finally deflated, according to the warrant.
Hayward was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center, while Silva was taken to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in Miami in critical condition, according to the FWC’s initial incident report.
Silva never regained consciousness and succumbed to her injuries. The cause of death listed of her death certificate was complications of traumatic brain injury, and the description of how the injury occurred states a parasailing mishap with a fall, the arrest warrant stated.
An interview conducted by the Coast Guard with Santeiro concluded that “Santeiro neglected to take necessary precautions which may be required by the ordinary practice of seaman,” the warrant stated. Attorneys for Hayward’s son have also since filed a lawsuit against Sunset Watersports.