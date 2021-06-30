KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Commission took steps last week to address complaints surrounding the overuse of Sunset Point Park. The actions were taken in advance of the Fourth of July weekend.
The commission approved a resolution, effective immediately, to prohibit parking on county rights-of-way in the Bay Harbor and Sunset Point subdivisions surrounding the park. It also closed the area between Bay Harbor Drive and the waterline while alternatives are investigated for safe usage of the park.
South Bay Harbor and North Bay Harbor drives in the Bay Harbor subdivision, and Sunset Road and Sunset Court in the Sunset Point subdivision, are located in a residential neighborhood that contains a small county-owned park. The changes were implemented at the request of dozens of residents who have been experiencing quality-of-life issues due to a large number of park users and limited space.
Visitors frequently exceed the limited parking for the small park by parking vehicles and boat trailers on the shoulder of the narrow neighborhood roads, which causes traffic problems, safety issues and difficulty for residents entering and leaving driveways.
The roads in the Bay Harbor and Sunset Point are now designated as a no parking, standing, or stopping area. Signage is being posted that will include a civil penalty set at $200
At the Bay Drive park, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is authorized to issue trespass warnings and arrest any person who is found at the park. The commission asked the sheriff to consider providing enhanced law enforcement during the first weeks of the closure. The area will remain closed until an alternative management plan for the area is approved at a future meeting.