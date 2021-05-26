HOMESTEAD — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Everglades National Park and the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for the human-caused fires that have occurred in Everglades National Park.
Within the last three months, there have been numerous fires intentionally set in the vicinity of the main park road and adjacent roads of Everglades National Park. These areas are accessed through the Homestead entrance of the park.
In addition to potentially damaging park resources and endangering park visitors and staff, these fires have cost the park hundreds of thousands of dollars for suppression.
Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact any of the following: ATF, 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473); National Park Services Investigative Services tip line, 1-888-653-0009; or Florida Department of Financial Services, 1-877-NO-ARSON (1-877-662-7766).