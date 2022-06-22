TAVERNIER — After Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc on the Florida Keys in 2017, Monroe County use state and federal repair grant money to harden infrastructure and fix areas of Harry Harris Park that the storm severely damaged.
The last reconstruction projects of the damaged areas at the park are now finished.
Last week, the Monroe County Commission joined the public at a small celebration reopening the park in full. Mayor David Rice spoke of the park’s progress, there was a ribbon-cutting with the help of a few Upper Keys Little League ball players and Parks and Beaches Director John Allen gave a tour of some of the reconstructed areas of the park.
“This project has been the epitome of a team effort and something to be celebrated,” Rice said. “Project Management, Facilities Maintenance and Public Works and our new Parks and Beaches departments have been integral in successfully completing the projects at Harry Harris Park.”
Reconstruction timeline: In 2018, Monroe County replaced the asphalt approach to the boat ramps and drive lanes, repaired the dugouts, bathrooms and concessions, including new paint on all buildings.
In 2019, the entrance building, ballfield lighting and lighting control system, and electrical services were replaced, and new scoreboards were installed. The following year, the walking paths and the basketball court were resurfaced, and new sod was installed on the ballfields. In 2021, final fencing sections were replaced, and last month, the completion of the beach, jetty and Wilkinson’s Point wrapped up all hurricane-related repairs.
Other capital improvements not related to the hurricane were also completed during this time, including a new maintenance building and a boater’s educational kiosk.