HOMESTEAD — Invasive trees that interfere with the flow of freshwater into Florida Bay are being targeted for removal as part of a three-year restoration project funded primarily by a donation from Publix through the National Park Foundation, according to Everglades National Park.
The park recently awarded a contract to control Australian pines, one of the most invasive plant species in the Everglades, to Environmental Quality Inc., or EQI. The project focuses on improving the sensitive saline glades region where the trees reduce available habitat for native plants and animals and alter freshwater flow into the bay.
Those who travel the 18-Mile Stretch are familiar with the saline glades region, which U.S. 1 traverses between Key Largo and Florida City,
“The saline glades are one of the rare treasures protected in Everglades National Park and an important piece of the greater ecosystem,” said Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks. “This partnership project is an example of the good work we can accomplish in parks when donors work with our non-profit partners to help restore and preserve our federal lands for the benefit of all.”
This three-year project is expected to begin in January and will include using a variety of tools to eliminate Australian pine trees. The contract with EQI will complete the first phase of the three-phase project. Although treatment to control Australian pines in other areas of the park has been successful, the first year of this project will help inform the process in future years, park officials say.
Once covering approximately 1,300 acres, the majority of the remaining Australian pine trees in the park are found in the remote and difficult-to-access saline glades in the southeastern part of the park. This transitional ecosystem lies between the freshwater, sawgrass-dominated marshes of the Everglades and the mangrove forests that line Florida’s southern coast. Freshwater flowing through the saline glades into Florida Bay is critical to keep the estuary healthy.
Like the rest of the Everglades, the saline glades are very low in nutrients, which constrains the growth of red mangroves and other native plants. Unlike red mangroves, Australian pines trees are nitrogen-fixing, meaning they can utilize atmospheric nitrogen and are not growth-inhibited by low levels of this soil nutrient. As a result, these highly invasive trees often tower over and shade out local plants.
Besides physically out-competing native species, the roots and shed needles of the Australian pine tree chemically impede the growth of nearby plants. The trees’ dominance reduces available habitat for wildlife in the saline glades. In addition, these larger trees likely absorb a much greater amount of freshwater compared to native plants.
“The National Park Foundation is thrilled to collaborate with the National Park Service and Publix on this important effort to restore the saline glades,” said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation. “This project supports a healthier future for not only Everglades National Park and the wildlife that lives there, but also for everyone who lives nearby and depends on the freshwater for their well-being.”