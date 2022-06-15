KEY LARGO — John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park unveiled a new underwater camera Saturday to coincide with its World Oceans Day celebration, with locals and tourists alike taking to the visitor center to commemorate the big moment.
The camera will provide viewers on YouTube with a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week livestream of the reef. The cam can be accessed for free through January at youtube.com/watch?v=0qEqn_2M-rs.
Membership in the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park will be required to view the reef after that date. Visit pennekampparkfriends.org for more information.
The technology used in the camera is only available at a select number of locations around the United States and is the first of its kind on the island chain.
The underwater lens will equip viewers with several educational tools so they can explore the underwater ecosystem, and by placing the livestream on YouTube, the camera will now offer the view to homes across the world. It also provides a glimpse of everyday life of the reef for individuals that may not otherwise have access the reef via snorkeling or diving.
“The coral cam represents the most beautiful, but also the most endangered and threatened area of this park and this region, the coral reefs,” said Ann Helmers, president of the Friends group. “What we’re hoping is that by people seeing the beauty, the calm and the peace here, it will inspire everyone to do more and more to help protect it. We also want to give the opportunity for people around the world who may not ever have the chance to physically be here to see and appreciate this beautiful piece of nature.”
Most importantly, the 360-degree reef cam will allow viewers to take in the action without disturbing or damaging the fragile coral that is paramount to the oceanic ecosystem of the Keys.
“If you have the chance to actually see a coral reef, you are going to become a citizen scientist and an advocate for the coral reefs in your backyard, in your nation, and around the world,” Helmers said.
During the ceremony, the camera captured a few glimpses of fish swimming by.
Several donors supported the $55,000 camera instillation, including the Friends group, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida, Ocean Reef Conservation Association and Gun Club, and the Florida State Parks Foundation.
Helmers said that the public unveiling Saturday was a special way to kick off the coral cam.
“Today was a perfect example of what the Keys does so well. This is a group of dedicated people having a day to celebrate something special in a fun, family-friendly environment, all while making a positive impact on the community,” Helmers said.
The event was highlighted by a handful of speakers, headlined by opening words from Tom Pennekamp, grandson of the late John Pennekamp. Pennekamp was followed by Paul Rice, park manager, and Chuck Hatcher, acting head of the Florida State Parks.
Following the event, an unveiling of the video screen featuring the coral reef livestream was commenced, with park officials peeling back a screen protecting the secret for viewers after the event at the amphitheater.