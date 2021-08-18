KEY LARGO — County parks staff is seeking the Monroe County Commission’s approval to design and install 10 pickleball courts in the vacant lot, known as Tract E, adjacent to Key Largo Community Park along St. Croix Place.
“We’ve been looking for a dedicated pickleball court for a few years now,” said pickleball enthusiast Rick Houser.
The popular game, which is played on a smaller court than tennis, combines elements of that sport as well as ping-pong and badminton.
Pickleball players have been sharing space on the park’s existing basketball courts for a few years, which some say has inconvenienced park users.
“First, we got kicked out of Marina Del Mar,” where pickleball players were initially allowed to use the resort’s tennis courts, Houser said. “Then we asked the county if we could tape up the basketball courts, which didn’t really work. We then offered to buy the paint to paint the lines and then the county stepped in and did it.”
Monroe County purchased a vacant parcel across the road from the park in 2003 with the intention of using it for parking and to house a skate park. The skate park, however, was later built inside the park.
The vacant lot has served for overflow parking for community events held at the park.
In 2019, the Monroe County Commission submitted a Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding application to install five three-bedroom, three-bath “new concept” apartments, similar to college dormitories, as workforce housing before the community objected, saying the property was purchased for park use.
Staff is now recommending approval of a contract with McCourt Construction in the amount of $203,500 to build courts on the property.
Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson confirmed that if the contract is approved at the Aug. 18 commission meeting, work should begin shortly after Labor Day.
“The offer is out, and I am guessing they will start sometime next month,” Houser said. No one really knows much about it, other than the fact that is should be done by October. It shouldn’t take that long, just pour some asphalt and put a chainlink fence up.”
In the meantime, the large group of pickleball players will continue to convene at the basketball courts.
“This is the only place that I know of that you show up and play,” said Houser. “We’re playing three or four courts a day throughout the day. The only day we don’t play sometimes is Sunday. People start showing up at 8 a.m. and we go through until about 11 a.m. This time of the year, it’s not as crowded but as it cools off, more people join. There’s all kinds and all different levels.”
The design and installation at the Key Largo Community Park will be covered by using parks and recreation impact fees. The contract is listed under bulk approvals on the commission agenda.