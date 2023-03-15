Cary Knight, Monroe County Project Management director, left, and David Salay, Bender and Associates Architects, at the Historic Preservation award ceremony held in Key West by the Historic Florida Keys Foundation.
Contributed
The restored Commissary on Pigeon Key.
Contributed
The Commissary building after Hurricane Irma in 2017. Storm surge knocked the building off its foundation, where it floated until it wedged against a tree.
Contributed
The interior of the restored Commissary. The finishes are simple, consisting of stained wood floors, and painted walls and ceilings.
Contributed
The Honeymoon Cottage restored.
Contributed
The Honeymoon Cottage after Hurricane Irma in 2017. The building was knocked off its foundation and moved 5 feet by storm surge.
MARATHON — The Historic Florida Keys Foundation has presented two ceramic star awards to Monroe County Project Management for its preservation work of the Pigeon Key Honeymoon Cottage and Commissary buildings. Hurricane Irma heavily damaged both buildings in 2017, knocking them off their foundations.
This is the county department’s sixth preservation award in three years.
“This was an incredibly complex and challenging project considering its size and numerous historic hurdles,” Project Management Director Cary Knight said. “Additionally, the project started during COVID, and all the construction materials had to be brought to the island via boat.”
Pigeon Key, located off Marathon and connected to the Old Seven Mile Bridge, is best known for its role in the construction and operation of the Florida East Coast Railway. Both wood-frame buildings were initially supposed to be temporary and now stand as historic examples of construction during that time. The Commissary building construction started in 1913, and the Honeymoon Cottage, directly adjacent to it, began in 1942.
Surviving historical materials, such as doors, windows, flooring, and porch components, were salvaged and reused wherever possible. When required, new material was selected to match the existing historical details, including the original profiles and dimensions. The work also involved removing or replacing non-historic features added over the years.