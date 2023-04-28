KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Planning Commission voted 3-2 Friday to deny an applicant’s request for a land use amendment that would allow for the construction of 70,000 square feet in nonresidential space and 86 workforce housing units at the former CEMEX property in Tavernier.
County planning staff had recommended denial.
Commissioner Rosemary Thomas made the motion to deny, which was seconded by Ron Demes. Joining them in opposing the land use change was Chair George Scarpelli. The two dissenting commissioners were George Neugent and David Ritz.
Scarpelli described the request as “too much of an ask” but agreed that current code limiting development to 10,000 square feet for the 20-acre property was too limiting.
Concerns were expressed by the public and planning staff, and by some commissioners, that there were no written guarantees that the tenant would be Publix, as the applicant has proposed, nor that state-issued building allocations for the workforce housing component were guaranteed.
Planning staff noted that the nonresidential definition allows for any number of uses, including an Amazon warehouse.
The board's vote is treated as a recommendation by the Monroe County Commission, which could still vote to approve the request.
