MONROE COUNTY — A Monroe County Planning Commission discussion last week exposed a difference in opinions over staff’s proposed amendments to the Land Development Regulations relating to stormwater management standards, fences, retaining walls and landscaping buffer yard requirements.
Commissioner David Ritz, who has unrelated code cases against him, was outspoken in his opposition to more development rules.
“My concern is that it’s really difficult to build a home now and we are adding things to make it even more difficult,” said Ritz, who was appointed to the board by Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster. “There is a balance in my mind between burdening the homeowner versus the improvement. Is the improvement a justifiable benefit to that burden?”
Ritz proposed to forego amending the stormwater code and to fall back on statewide regulations.
“If there’s already a statewide stormwater rule, why the heck are we having another?” he said.
The proposed changes would update the county’s “level of service” and are intended to clarify building standards, according to staff.
Ritz initially contested the amendments related to developing stormwater swales.
“I would be in favor of having swales being permitted in conservation easements,” he said. “If there is already a rule, why are we adopting new rules? If there is a perfectly good state code, why can’t we just reference the state code? Why are we creating more rules on top of their rules?”
Swales are intended to protect habitat that’s not necessarily tolerant to stormwater deluges, according to staff. Oftentimes in building swales, native ground is disturbed in order to create them, so swales in conservation easements would be counterintuitive, staff said.
“Because it’s so hard to build here in the Keys, I’d like to make it easier for builders to build,” Ritz said. “So that we are not constantly ratcheting it up to make it more difficult. ... I’m not really in favor of adding more rules.”
Ritz currently is the subject of two different code violation cases for his home and adjacent commercial property for clearing land and filling it without the necessary permits.
Monroe County has documented cleared protected vegetation that’s been filled with interlocking pavers as to make walking paths. The properties are designated Tier III, or special protection areas, that have allegedly been cleared in some areas for storage containers, sheds, decking and pea rock.
County staff has estimated that 43,900 square feet of vegetation has been cleared, twice the amount that was permitted in 2018 around the commercial property.
The cases against Ritz stem from inspections made in January after a phone complaint. Ritz says the cases have no bearing on the changes the planning commission is considering.
“My code cases are going through the processes right now. I’m waiting to hear back from the county,” Ritz told the Free Press. “I was asked to serve on the board because it’s really, really hard to build in the county. I’m trying to make it easier to go through the permitting process.
“I’m in favor of protecting the environment. I’ve planted more than 200 trees on my property. The only thing I did was I put rocks on top of rocks to make a walkway around my property, and they said I cleared it. I’m trying to get a permit for the paths. I’ve asked the county for a plan of what I have to do to fix it.”
During last week’s meeting, Commissioner George Neugent said there was an obvious “difference of opinions” on the board.
The board tabled the vote on the amendments while staff revises some of the language.