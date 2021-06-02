KEY LARGO — It was a no-go for Thurmond Street Partners, a vacation rental that hosts Key Largo Lighthouse Beach Weddings, in its pursuit of a Monroe County map amendment that would allow for commercial use of the 2.63-acre parcel.
The property owner asked county planners to redesignate the bayfront parcel from Tier I status to the less environmentally sensitive Tier III.
According to county planning staff, the property at 98990 Overseas Highway, adjacent to TSP’s legal vacation rental with a tract of submerged land in Florida Bay, could potentially provide habitat for some of the area’s native endangered species including the Stock Island tree snail, the Key Largo woodrat, the Key Largo cotton mouse, Schaus’ swallowtail and migratory birds.
For those reasons, and because staff says the parcel does not meet the criteria for Tier III, it has recommended denial of the request.
The property has been partially developed in sections but “should” contain 1.6 acres of tropical hardwood hammock to join the federally-owned 10.5 acres at the Everglades Interagency Research Center, to the south.
“This parcel is identified as potentially suitable habitat, which is different than a known habitat,” countered Russ Yagel, TSP’s attorney. “It was assessed at least twice, for both the pool permit and the residence. … It’s important to discuss that the area is fragmented.”
Yagel noted that if the Tier amendment was granted, TSP would donate a portion of the property that abuts the federal land to the south.
“We would donate the hammock for better protection,” he said. “Split the parcel in terms of being different Tiers.”
A map amendment cannot be granted conditionally on executing a conservation easement, according to staff.
If Thurmond Street Partners succeeds in changing the property’s Tier designation and zoning, a pending appeal filed by Monroe County with the 3rd District Court of Appeal would be vacated. If the requested change is abandoned or denied, the appeal will move forward in the court system.
Thurmond Street Partners won an appeal last year in Monroe County Circuit Court that overturned a cease-and-desist order issued by an administrative judge in 2018 who declared the property was essentially a commercial enterprise operating illegally in a residential area.
Monroe County had brought action against the property owners after Pirate’s Cove and Buccaneer Point residents lodged complaints of two weddings being hosted at the same time in their neighborhoods.
Public comment from residents as far as Stock Island weighed against the map amendment.
Speakers cited concern about clearing of hammock, noise as a public nuisance and the precedence set of amending Tier maps to appease a business interest.
Yagel, in defense of his client, said, “These attacks against my client are libelous, false and unsupported.”
Public comment will again be considered when Thurmond Street Partner’s map amendment application goes before the Monroe County Planning Commission as early as next month.
The planning board will then make a recommendation to the Monroe County Commission, which will again hold a public hearing before ruling on the request.