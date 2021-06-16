KEY LARGO — The misuse of the popular 1.2-acre waterfront pocket park at the end of Bay Drive will be once again discussed by the Monroe County Commission.
Commissioner Mike Forster has sponsored the item during the Wednesday, June 16, meeting after having met with neighboring residents.
“I’d like to see if we can lease it to the homeowner’s association,” he said following a late April Bay Harbor and Sunset Point community meeting. “There’s only six parking spots and I just don’t see how we can manage it. It’s been misused for years now and it’s become such a nuisance that the quality of life for the neighbors has really been affected.”
The park is a Monroe County right-of-way about 60 feet wide by 200 feet in length to the water’s edge and was dedicated in perpetuity for public use. It abuts the Bay Harbor Homeowners Association clubhouse, which reportedly park visitors often trespass upon.
“The facility is being used by hotels as a destination for guests, schools as a field trip area, and day trippers who often pitch tents, use grills and coolers of alcohol. The sheriff has responded to numerous complaints over the years,” the agenda says.
In 2011, the county passed an ordinance banning alcohol, glass, dogs and fires to curtail the “recreational misuse” of the Bay Drive park.
Purportedly, the park’s originally intended use was for neighborhood homeowners who did not have access to the established North Bay Harbor Homeowners Association park with a small beach, ramp and dock.
The Sunset Point Association in 2000 petitioned the county for a lease agreement to manage the park, which was ultimately denied. Instead, the county prohibited trailer parking and increased the roadside buffer and police surveillance.
Also, a contract for Phase 1 renovations to Rowell’s Waterfront Park is expected to go before the commission as a bulk approval in the amount of $1,445,000.
Phase I includes clearing and leveling the grass, removing existing asphalt and fencing, construction of a new asphalt driveway, parking spaces, pedestrian sidewalk and crosswalk.
The six-headed restroom facility with associated utilities toward the entrance, a pedestrian pathway that connects the 30-by-30-foot concrete pad near Blackwater Sound with the existing trail on the north side of U.S. 1, signage and pavement markings, fencing, bike rack, lighting and landscaping which includes some trees being removed.
“Assuming contract award at the June BOCC meeting, the work should begin sometime in July,” said Kevin Wilson, assistant county administrator.
Rowell’s Marina was purchased by the county in 2013 with the intent to create an open waterfront park.