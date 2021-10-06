MONROE COUNTY — An ongoing canal restoration project will resume this month after it was paused to focus on cleaning debris out of canals from Hurricane Irma, an effort that concluded earlier this year, according to Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag.
Muck removal and backfilling to bring Canal 84 in Key Largo to a shallower depth and allow for better oxygenation will begin in mid-October. Funded by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Stewardship funds, it carries a price tag of $1.25 million, the contract of which was approved at the September meeting of the Monroe County Commission.
A number of other restoration projects are on track to begin soon as well. The culvert labeled C259, on Big Pine Key, is expected to have a restoration project go out for bid this fall, at an estimated value of $400,000, paid for by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The project is currently in review by the treasury department.
Projects on Canal 90 in Tavernier and Canal 28 in Key Largo are set to be approved at the commission meeting this month at a cost of $729,000 and $2.1 million, respectively, in state funds. Construction is expected to begin in late spring of 2022.
Nine other canal restorations in Tavernier, Big Pine Key, Sugarloaf Key and Geiger Key are set to have neighborhood meetings in the fall to discuss details of the projects to residents in the area of the canals. These projects will require long-term maintenance because they will include the installation of weed gates into the canals.
Haag said the projects have been ongoing for roughly a decade but were paused after 2017’s Irma so the county could focus on clearing debris left by the storm. The debris cleanup wrapped up a few months ago, Haag said, and the county has now been able to secure funding sources to restart restoration.
“Now we’re just getting back into the swing of things,” Haag said.
There are 96 canals on the county’s list that were approved at the July commission meeting for future restoration projects. Haag said the county must show progress on that list every year to the state.
The state designated the canals through assessments measuring oxygen levels in the water and assigned them a rating of either good, fair or poor. Oxygen rates can be lowered by the canals being too deep or containing excess muck and vegetation. The canals rated fair or poor are up for restoration. Once approved, the contracts are put up for bid to marine contractors.
The methods used to restore the canals range from backfilling to installing weed gates to muck and organic material removal and, one method that the county has not yet tried, installing injection wells.
Haag said the county plans to have a demonstration of the injection well method at some point.
“The theory is that when a canal doesn’t circulate, you put an injection well at the bottom and it helps circulate the water a bit,” she said.
At first, the county tried installing pumps to help circulate the water, but the method proved to be expensive and they’ve now opted for a more natural alternative of injection wells that use gravity to churn water.
Results from the last two years of reasonable assurance document monitoring, a state document that measures canal water quality, is set to be presented at the November commission meeting. Nearshore water monitoring results, which Haag said measures the relationship between “canal water quality and nearshore water quality,” will also be presented.