BIG PINE KEY — Barry Birdwell recalled the scene at his Lower Keys home four years ago after he returned in the days after Hurricane Irma.
Mold marked the walls where water had come in up to 4 feet in some places, the refrigerator was on its side, beds had floated around the house, enough shingles had blown away that the roof had to be replaced and about 25 palm trees around the house were down.
“If you opened a drawer in the kitchen, water came out. If you opened the stove, water came out,” Birdwell said.
After about five minutes, Birdwell and his wife, Michele, decided to remove everything in the house and replace it. Insurance covered some of it, but Birdwell said he paid between $30,000 and $40,000 out of pocket by the end of it.
The property is a second home, but the Birdwells are in the process of making it their full-time residence and are looking to apply to the Flood Mitigation Assistance program, a federally-funded assistance plan giving Keys residents the options of raising their home, selling the property to the county and having the land returned to a natural state, or demolishing the home to have it rebuilt to modern resilience standards.
The Birdwells are looking to raise theirs and avoid further flooding.
“Obviously, I don’t want to go through Irma again, that was pretty devastating,” Birdwell said.
It was the only time that their home has flooded in the almost 20 years they’ve owned it. Birdwell said the water has come close other times, but not entered the house. They had damage to their landscaping during Hurricane Wilma in 2005, but it was “nothing close to Irma.”
The FMA program is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Monroe County got involved after Irma devastated portions of the island chain in 2017, hoping to “mitigate flood risk by elevating homes currently insured by the National Flood Insurance Program,” said Mike Lalbachan of the Monroe County Building Department.
Lalbachan said the county sponsored a successful application to elevate a home over a decade ago through federal funding, but since then has not received funding through the FMA program or the similar Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the purpose of hardening homes. The county created the job position of flood mitigation administrator just before Irma for the purpose of leveraging federal funding for flood mitigation.
Another motivator for Birdwell is an elevated home will get a reduction in flood insurance costs. He said he currently pays around $9,000 a year for coverage.
“I heard someone say once, if you pay a dollar today on flood reimbursement, you’ll pay six dollars to insurance tomorrow. It just makes sense to try and help the homeowners out in this situation,” Birdwell said.
It is not a sure thing that Birdwell’s house will be raised. It depends on how much of the cost the FMA program will cover. The timeline is uncertain, and Birdwell expects it to be at least a few years before any construction starts.
Compounding the risk of flooding is that the seas are a bit higher than they used to be, and are expected to continue rising for the foreseeable future. Birdwell’s house has not yet seen flooding as a result of that, but he said it’s a concern generally.
“My personal opinion would be it will be sooner than later,” he said.
The county is not the only agency in the Keys that is assisting homeowners with their flood-prone houses. The city of Marathon has a voluntary home buyout program accepting voluntary acknowledgement forms through Nov. 16. The city will assess homes damaged by Irma or that have flooded repeatedly in the past to see if they are eligible for a buyout.
While the application deadline has passed for this year, those seeking funds for next year can visit monroecounty-fl.gov/768/Grant-Funding-Flood-Mitigation-Assistanc for more information.