Take Stock in Children

CareerSource South Florida recently presented a check for $122,768 to Take Stock in Children at Marathon High School

 Photo provided by TSIC

MONROE COUNTY — The Monroe County Education Foundation recently received more than $120,000 to provide 26 Take Stock in Children scholarships for Florida Keys students.

“We are very grateful to CareerSource South Florida for its generous support of our Take Stock program,” said Chuck Licis-Masson, executive director of the Monroe County Education Foundation. “These 26 scholarships will provide the opportunity for deserving Take Stock scholars to pursue a college degree or career certificate.”