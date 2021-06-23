KEY LARGO — Patxi Pastor’s heart bleeds for the damage that’s occurred to the “epic” Florida Reef Tract that begins at the Dry Tortugas and lines the Florida Keys before proceeding all the way up to near Port St. Lucie.
Pastor, president of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, believes students in the Monroe County School District will be absolutely central to someday righting the wrongs in that reef brought about by pollution, improper actions and also inaction toward protecting it.
He said that if children in the Florida Keys get to experience the allure of the aqua-blue waters and life beneath its surface, they will feel compelled to come to its aid. And local students will begin attending marine education programs at MarineLab in Key Largo this summer, while school district administrators are enthusiastic about sending 15 teachers to the foundation’s education summit this fall.
“We want to get literally every kid in Florida eventually in front of these fantastic water experiences,” Pastor said. “We are ground zero for the coral reefs.”
Florida Department of Environmental Protection graphics detail that the only reported impact of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease near the Keys in 2014 had occurred in the waters off northern Miami-Dade County — near the highest population density along the reef. Now, only the reef area in the Marquesas Keys, well west of Key West, aren’t part of the reef’s reported infected zone.
“I’m passionate about the epic Florida Reef Tract,” said Pastor, “and only 5% of it is left. I used to use 10%, and now it’s 5. Oh, my God. It’s horrific. There’s very little left. And we used to have some of the most splendid and colorful reefs in the world. Florida is uniquely qualified to be the reef capital of the world.
“We’ve got to fix it with these kids. It’s not really a choice. We need to give them the tools to potentially make a remarkable change. There is the stewardship piece. If they have emotional connection to it, they’ll want to protect it. (Jacques) Cousteau used to always say that.
“So, if you can make it relevant and provide some level of nudging about the urgency. And the opportunity to tie that into an economy that is all about tourism, dive capital of the world, and sustainability when it comes to those two front lines of defense: mangroves and coral reefs. And we’re going to get hit again (by hurricane-force winds). The mentality of the kids to understand that is so important.”
AGENTS OF CHANGE
Pollution takes its toll on the reefs and mangroves along with powerful storms and even seemingly beneficial projects such as beach re-nourishment.
“Because of the replenishment of a lot of the beaches, a lot of the reefs got buried as people were bringing sand in,” Pastor said. “There’s fantastic diving all the way down from Palm Beach County to Cuba, which is an interesting study because they didn’t use the fertilizers because of politics. So, they used natural fertilizers and have fantastic reef systems because they haven’t changed the chemistry.
“So, to get back to our ‘ambassadors’ idea, our kids can connect globally now. It’s exciting with the internet. So, this is cool. A kid in Cuba could be talking to a kid in Key West or Key Largo, saying, ‘Hey, I’ve got an idea. Go check this out. My picture looks different than yours.’ They’re going to come to some pretty cool conclusions.”
He said today’s K-12 students can become tomorrow’s college marine biologists and eventual agents of change.
“We have some exciting things happening with reef restoration,” Pastor said, “and the opportunity now to simulate spawning and make little baby corals happen. They are little animals, by the way. This is a really cool thing and could potentially change this whole thing. It goes from laboratories to the cutting of corals, and they grow. And you can reintroduce them into the ecosystem, and they become the new coral system.
“And what better place for our kids to pioneer that. And there’s an economic model there that will drive business and economy and investment, bring money and jobs to the Keys. That’s the way we all need to come together to make that remarkable change.”
He made the comparison to correcting problems that existed in his youth that nobody paid much attention to then: “seat belts, cigarettes and recycling.”
Pastor noted that there are children in Monroe County who are afraid of the Atlantic Ocean. He said many others have never been on a boat despite living in the Keys. And Pastor says even those familiar with the surf and seas aren’t generally aware of the importance of reef conservation and the possibilities of maritime careers.
That’s where the foundation he represents comes into play. It has a $1.5 million educational program that was offered to Monroe County School District leaders and board members at their meeting earlier this month in Key West.
“Why not have Monroe County kids become ambassadors to the world for our oceans?” Pastor asked, rhetorically, during his visual presentation to Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford, the representatives of the county’s five school districts and others.
“We have been very fortunate to have received a lot of money, and we’re here to give it out. It’s about giving it to the future and giving it to kids. And we’re thankful to some of our new sponsors. Florida Power & Light just came in with a $450,000 sponsorship. SeaWorld Rescue, I think, has saved almost 40,000 marine animals. They’ve given us about $400,000. So, if you look at the blend of the private sector, corporate sector, this is a fantastic public-private partnership.
“We’ve raised about a million and a half dollars to give away, and we want to sponsor teachers and provide experiences for your kids. So, we’d love to work with you…This has tremendous potential to bring us all together.”
ON A MISSION
Dr. Guy Harvey, a well-known maritime artist and conservationist, founded the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation with 10 board members in 2008. It originally focused on providing financial aid to scientific projects being delayed due to complicated funding channels. That mission grew to include educational initiatives and more. Harvey has a Ph.D. in fisheries management from the University of the West Indies, Jamaica.
Pastor said the educational program includes a “sawgrass and seagrass” study that blends Everglades conservation with that of the ocean and Gulf of Mexico. He said it was inspired by Layton Mayor Bruce Halle, who accompanied him to the board meeting because “he also has a passion for kids and education.”
Halle said of the marine educational program: “It’s a great thing to get going, and we don’t even have to pay for it.”
Pastor added, “There’s only one Everglades, and our kids are uniquely positioned between these two marine and freshwater ecosystems. That’s pretty cool.”
All these waters and the life below have one deterrent in common.
“The one piece in the middle of it all is the urban density,” Pastor said. “It’s us and how we affect it.
“Our kids should be the rock stars driving that conversation. So, we have partnered with the (Florida) Department of Education.”
He said the “last piece in the puzzle” is designing Marine Science 101, which is integrating the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s marine sanctuaries curriculum. It offers 150 hours of free curriculum for schools with PDFs and videos included. Monitoring water quality, tracking sharks worldwide and more are offered.
“If we can relate the emotional connection of the kids to the habitat,” said Pastor, “and protecting the homes of the animals, they start to understand the behaviors. Stats are telling us right now that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.
“So, we have a problem. But we’re going to fix it with these kiddos. All this ties into experiences and getting the kids out. One of Dr. Harvey’s secret weapons is his beautiful daughter, Jessica.”
He said that when girls see her “riding on the back of a whale shark or tagging a mako shark,” they see possibilities for themselves in marine science.
Pastor said “the richness of those experiences” ties into attracting young students to jobs and careers related to the water.
“It doesn’t have to be (as) a marine biologist or being a boat captain,” he said. “But they have to see it to want to be it.”
Training teachers is an all-important step, Pastor noted, and Axford pledged having 15 Monroe County teachers attending the foundation’s education summit this fall. Gov. Ron DeSantis will make opening remarks and Harvey will serve as keynote speaker.
“We’re gearing to have every student, K-12, have an ocean experience,” Axford said. “We’re anxious to move forward.”
CHASE THE DREAM
Pastor said he hopes every student “at least once every year will get something spectacular from the ocean.”
He added, “That’s the dream.”
“Welcoming educators is part of the big reveal,” Pastor explained. “We are ready in September with the first 50 ‘train the trainers,’ and we’re going to do it right at MarineLab, and we have the funds.”
Pastor said Broward County provided the pilot program in the past school year, adding that COVID-19 restrictions resulted in numerous “virtual tours.”
He added, “But I want to get those kids wet in saltwater.”
There will be a summer camp at MarineLab for Monroe County children scheduled for late July, and the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter Summer Camp will take place there Friday, June 25, and Aug. 4, according to Ginette Hughes, chief executive officer for MarineLab and the Marine Resources Development Foundation.
Plans are being made to have county school board members visit the MarineLab, an academic partner of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, and Axford added that county educators already have visited the facilities there.
“It is a gem for Monroe County,” Pastor added.
Future marine scientists providing a future for the Florida Reef Tract is what it’s all about.