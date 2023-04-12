After years of planning, Monroe County government broke ground on a new $31.9 million Emergency Operations Center at the west end of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport in October 2022, and, according to Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner, the project is on target for completion in spring 2024.
MARATHON — After years of planning, Monroe County government broke ground on a new $31.9 million Emergency Operations Center at the west end of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport in October 2022. All indications from Shannon Weiner, director of Monroe County Emergency Management, are that the project is on target for completion in spring 2024 and remains within budget.
“There haven’t been any surprises so far,” Weiner said. “I receive bi-weekly updates from the (Ajax Building) construction manager, who’s been fantastic in his communication.”
In a recent conversation, Weiner explained the first floor — elevated more than 20 feet above ground level — has now been completed and construction will now turn to working on sections of the double roof system designed to Federal Emergency Management Agency standards.
She added that one of the project’s construction milestones is completing the roof. This facilitates the dry-in work, where tilt up panels for the building’s walls and window installation is completed in May, before this year’s hurricane season commences.
Right now, Weiner sees no reason why the center won’t be operational by next year’s hurricane season. “We’ll be very pleased when the dry-in work is completed,” she said.
The project will consolidate several existing departments into a new 28,321-square-foot, 220-mph wind-rated facility that will include the Monroe County Emergency Management, Monroe County Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center.
The goal is to have a central hub for all critical departments to converge, which can’t be done in the small office Weiner and her six EOC employees currently occupy on 63rd Street in Marathon.
Weiner shared that the new structure will house new Deputy Director Cory Schwisow, who starts on June 1, increasing her staff to seven. With the MCSO dispatch staff and Fire Rescue administration, which are also currently housed at 63rd Street, a total of about 25 personnel will be accommodated.
“We will have the space in our new building where all operations can be coordinated together,” she said.
The Monroe County Commission first began discussing a new center in 2009, but when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017, the topic took on greater urgency. A report from the state Division of Emergency Management that year found that Monroe County’s Emergency Operations Center was inadequate and not safe in a hurricane stronger than Category 2.
As evidence of this, just weeks after the report was issued, the county had to move its EOC personnel north from the top floor of its Marathon Government Center to the Ocean Reef Club the day before Category 4 Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Lower Keys.
During a Category 2 or higher storm, staffing at the new incident command center will be 80-100 people, which doesn’t include first responders or utility staff out in the field. They will have adequate space for emergency response functions, even more law enforcement staff, as well as county, Florida Department of Health, hospital, Red Cross, military and utility personnel.
There will also be dormitory space that sleeps 25 people during a storm, but otherwise used for training and meetings by EOC partners “under blue skies,” as Weiner described it.
Weiner was heavily involved in the building’s architectural design. Being situated on airport property, which some fear might interfere with airport communication or flight plans, is actually an advantage for getting people and supplies in and out before and after a storm. Weiner added, though, that the EOC could not install a communications tower on its roof, only on the side.
With two months before hurricane season commences, Weiner said her team’s work now revolves around planning and preparation.
“In January and February, there are planning conferences scheduled to prepare for season,” she said. “In March and April, we review staffing and updating all our contacts. This way we are ready for June 1.”
On June 9, the EOC will conduct a countywide hurricane exercise that will be bigger than usual, with additional scope and more depth in testing all EOC staff on preparedness, systems and their respective roles. They practice weather service storm scenarios, walking through what should happen in the event of a Category 2 storm or greater and coordinating responses appropriately.
The new facility will be designed to withstand the wind load of a 500-year storm. The spaces are served by redundant utility systems for potable water, wastewater and emergency power. The latest audio-visual technology and access control systems are being implemented, including video walls and biometric screening.
This upgrade means Monroe County will have a more resilient infrastructure component to enhance the safety of the community.