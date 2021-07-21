FLORIDA KEYS — Local property values increased significantly in the past year, according to the Monroe County Property Appraiser’s Office.
The most recent estimates correlate with the most recent trends in the Florida Keys’ red-hot real estate market.
The cities of Marathon and Islamorada saw the largest increases, each with 9% growth, according to Monroe County Property Appraiser Scott Russell.
Marathon’s property values increased from $2.8 billion in 2020 to $3.1 billion in 2021, and Islamorada’s property value increased from $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion, Russell said.
Countywide, property values increased by 8%, from $29 billion in 2020 to an estimated $31 billion in 2021, according to Russell. Layton also experienced an 8% increase, from $77.2 million in 2020 to nearly $80 million in 2021. Property values in Key Colony Beach rose from $766 million in 2020 to $802 million in 2021.
Russell sent the estimates to the state on June 1. The figures come as Monroe County, local municipalities, the school board and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District start working on their property tax rate and operating and capital project budgets for fiscal year 2021-22, which starts Oct. 1. The Monroe County School Board will host its budget workshops on July 27 and Aug. 10.
Monroe County Commission will hold its first budget workshop on July 22. Key West will have workshops on July 21, 22 and 23. Islamorada will hold budget workshops on Aug. 3 and 4. The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District will have its on July 20.
The local government agencies will approve their final property tax rates and annual budgets in September.
The COVID-19 pandemic motivated local governments to approve fiscally conservative budgets for this fiscal year, as sale tax estimates were down for the early part of 2020 and there was economic uncertainty in the Keys for most of last year.
The Keys appear to have done far better economically during the pandemic than many resort destinations, as American boaters and anglers were not able to travel to destinations in the Caribbean.
The South Florida real estate market has boomed in the past year, driving up the property values and the cost of homes considerably.