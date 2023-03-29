TALLAHASSEE — State legislation to save 300 building allocations awarded to each of the cities of Marathon and Islamorada has been placed into a statewide affordable housing bill, and the Florida Senate unanimously approved that bill this month.
The bill is now in the Florida House of Representatives for its consideration.
In 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott proposed granting Monroe County and each of the Keys municipalities up to 300 new Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) or Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) units each to be used to build affordable rental properties. The proposal stipulated that the occupants would be required to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane makes landfall in the Keys. Currently, Keys residents are ordered out 24 hours before a hurricane and tourists 48 hours before a storm. The state Cabinet later approved Scott’s proposal.
Last summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated Florida Statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon and prohibits new allocations if all residents are not able to evacuate within a 24-hour window.
The court ruled the city of Key West could keep its allocation because its state-approved land-use plan was different than those of Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County. The county has yet to formally apply for a share of the new units.
Since the ruling, Marathon and Islamorada officials have been working on proposals to change state law to mirror Key West so the cities, and possibly the county, could acquire the units. The ruling has significant implications for Marathon as it has allocated most of its 300 units to development projects in various stages of planning or construction, and 52 units so far have been built and occupied.
The legislation was first proposed as its own bill, but since the 60-day session of the Florida Legislature started in early March, the proposal was folded into S.B. 102, which is a statewide bill designed to bring more affordable housing to Florida. The Senate unanimously approved the bill on March 8 and it was referred to the House calendar on Monday, March 20. The bill must be approved by both chambers before being sent to the governor for his approval or veto.
The legislation is being met with mixed reactions depending on where people stand on the amount of development being allowed in the Keys. Most leaders of Marathon and Islamorada support the bill, as they say the Keys need additional affordable housing.
The stakes are high in Marathon where the 52-unit affordable workforce housing project called Marty’s Place on 39th Street faces condemnation without the passage of the state legislation.
Since the ruling, Marathon has held back on granting the certificates of occupancy for the six-unit La Palma complex on 104th Street, which has been completed, according to Marathon City Manager George Garrett.
Another large project in jeopardy by the ruling is the 124-unit Seaview Commons development, which has gone through the design and permitting phases and is ready to be granted building permits, according to the city.
However, representatives for 13 Florida Keys environmental groups and homeowners associations sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a letter in January asking him to veto the legislation.
“There is only one road out of the Keys to escape a hurricane,” the letter stated. “Too many cars on the road trying to evacuate create a terrible safety risk. This causes many residents not to evacuate, yet the single evacuation route is still highly congested. And that makes it very dangerous. Rapid intensification or a simple wobble in the hurricane path further increases the number of last-minute evacuations, adding to the already dangerous congestion on our one-road-to-safety. And we see from Hurricane Ian how dangerous it can be for people who don’t or can’t evacuate.”
Attorney Richard Grosso, who handled the legal challenge filed by Keys residents opposed to the new allocations, called the proposed state legislation “horrible policy” and “reckless and absurd.”
“We think the Florida Keys needs to come out of the bill,” Grosso said. “This undermines 40 years of planning in the Florida Keys.”
Local Keys governments are given a set amount of ROGO and BPAS allocations for a roughly 10-year basis. The last allocations were granted in 2013 after the state Department of Economic Opportunity and other state agencies reviewed the 2010 census and released a hurricane evacuation model for the Keys. The county stretched out its allocation to 2026.
At the last Monroe County Commission, Commissioner David Rice asked county planning staff to request that DEO virtually address the commission at its April meeting on the status of creating the next hurricane evacuation model.
During the discussion, Senior Director of Planning Emily Schemper told the commissioners that there are some changes to the modeling, which would add Navy base housing and mobile homes into the formula for residences that need to be evacuated 24 hours ahead of storm. That had previously not been included in the formula. Mobile homes have been included in the 48-hour evacuation window.
The new formula adds 4,776 mobile homes to the 24-hour evacuation requirement, according to Monroe County Property Appraiser’s Office.