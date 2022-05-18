MONROE COUNTY — Several state prosecutors have left the local State Attorney’s Office recently, and the office has brought in prosecutors from Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution on the mainland to cover some misdemeanor and felony cases.
Chief Assistant State Attorney Val Winter retired in April and has been replaced by former Miami Judge Joe Mansfield. More recently, prosecutor Nick Travato left the office this month, and his wife and fellow prosecutor Christine Poist’s last day was Friday, May 13. Prosecutor Samantha Grizzle’s last day also was Friday.
Grizzle plans to take a job with local defense attorney Manny Garcia, and Travato and Poist plan to work at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, according to Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward.
Poist is considering running for state attorney herself because people have asked her to run, she said. Poist recently switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, she said. Ward too switched parties from Democrat to Republican after he was defeated by challenger Catherine Vogel in the Democratic primary in 2012. He switched to the Republican party and defeated Vogel in 2016.
Also, the office recently lost two prosecutors in the Upper Keys because of housing costs in the Keys, Ward said. Last year, Keys veteran prosecutor Gail Connolly left the office and is now working in Clearwater.
Currently, the state attorney’s Marathon office is down two prosecutors, Ward said. Marathon prosecutor Kelly Dugan left the office in April to take a higher-paying job with the Monroe County government.
Prosecutors from the Office of Statewide Prosecution were in the Keys in recent weeks to handle felony and misdemeanor cases, Ward said. The plan is for prosecutors to be brought to the Keys for possibly the next several weeks, he said.
Ward called bringing in prosecutors from the mainland unsustainable.
The office has begun to have “some discussions” about reducing the charges in some misdemeanor cases, Ward said.
In March, Ward said he was considering not prosecuting some misdemeanor crimes because he didn’t have enough prosecutors to handle the cases. At that time, Ward was considering not prosecuting offenses such as trespassing, petty theft and marijuana possession, he said.
“I’m considering this out of sheer necessity,” Ward said. “I need to prosecute violent crimes.”
In March, Ward was among a group of South Florida prosecutors who held a news conference in Miami to show support for upping the starting salary for prosecutors and public defenders in order to maintain staff levels to keep up with the number of criminal cases.
State attorneys and public defenders from Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties held the event in an attempt to increase those salaries by about $10,000 a year to help deal with the Keys’ and the state’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.
A $10,000-a-year raise would help Ward increase the starting yearly salary of his prosecutors to $70,000.
The Florida Keys is in an affordable housing crisis, as more second-home owners are buying up homes throughout the chain of islands and many property owners are choosing to rent their homes to tourists by the day, week or month.
The Keys are also facing the grim reality of reaching buildout, with the state not issuing any additional building permit allocations to the islands.