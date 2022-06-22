MONROE COUNTY — Friday was the final day for candidates to qualify for several elected offices, and numerous officials who ran unopposed were declared winners.
Those local officials are Monroe County Mayor David Rice, Monroe County Commission members Jim Scholl and Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County School Board Chair John Dick, Mosquito Control District board members Phil Goodman and Tom McDonald, Upper Keys Judge Sharon Hamilton, Key West City Commissioner members Sam Kaufman and Mary Lou Hoover and Keys Energy Services Utility Board members Mona Clark, Steven Wells and Robert Barrios. They are now elected to their respective offices.
Frank Conklin and George Mirabella also retained their seats on the Key Largo Fire-Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District board.
Four candidates entered the race for the Key West City Commission District IV seat last week, after incumbent Greg Davila announced he would not seek re-election. Those candidates are Ryan Barwick, Lissette Cuervo Carey, Kim Highsmith and Steven Nekhaila.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston will face a familiar opponent in former City Commissioner Margaret Romero. The two last squared off in 2018, when Johnston beat Romero.
Attorney Albert Kelley faces fellow attorney Jason Smith for the Key West-based county judge position currently held by Judge Peary Fowler, who will retire after the current term.
Recently appointed Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein will face fellow Republican Jose Peixoto in the August primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raschein last fall to the District 5 seat following the death of Commissioner Mike Forster.
Two school district races will go to an election. District 1 Monroe County School Board candidates Gabrielle Brown and Darren Horan, both of Key West, will face each other, while District 5 incumbent School Board member Sue Woltanski faces challenger Alexandria Suarez.
In Marathon, six candidates are vying for three open positions on the Marathon City Council. The top two vote-getters will serve for four years, while the third top vote-getter will serve a three-year term. The city’s qualifying period is Aug. 2-9.
All five seats on the Islamorada Village Council are up for election in November. To date, three seats are being contested, one has a single candidate and one has no filings yet. Qualifying is Aug. 9-16. Council members serve two-year terms.
The primary election will be held Aug. 23 and the general election will be held Nov. 8. The non-partisan races, such as the Monroe County School Board, Key West City Commission and the Utility Board, will be decided in the primary and, if needed, a run-off election for those seats would be held Nov. 8.
In addition, the Monroe County Commission plans to place a referendum question requesting to extend the 1-cent sales tax.
The Monroe County Commission has yet to decide how long to request to extend the sales tax. The last renewal was for 15 years.