MONROE COUNTY — For what was forecast to be an above-average season, 2022’s first hurricane, Danielle, formed just last week, on Sept. 2, capping an unusually quiet stretch since July 3, when the last named tropical system, Colin, dissipated.
Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist for NOAA’s National Weather Service office in Key West, said the extended dry spell was noteworthy since August usually sees a hurricane. The average date for the season’s first hurricane is Aug. 11.
“It is a bit unusual, especially at this time,” he said last week just before Danielle achieved hurricane status. “You would normally see a rapid pickup in the number of named storms out there, but this year, it has definitely been a long stretch without any notable disturbances being able to achieve tropical storm status.”
Before hurricane season began on June 1, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasted a 65% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. NOAA forecasted that there would be 14-21 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher; six to 10 of those would become hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph and three to six would be major hurricanes of at least Category 3. Those storms have winds of 111 mph or greater.
NOAA still expects an above-normal hurricane season, Rizzo said, though the chances have fallen slightly to about 60%.
“We still do. We just may not see as many of these storms coming from West Africa. We may be looking more toward later in the season for activity in South Florida. Sometimes, we see more activity in late September and October than we do in early September,” he said.
A couple of factors in the tropical Atlantic area contributed to the quiet August.
“There has been a very large, persistent area of dry air. This has also been related to increasing levels of African dust traveling across that area. Those two factors together have made an environment that has been pretty hostile to the development of tropical cyclones,” Rizzo said. “Normally, this is something we see in early and later June and July, and as we get into middle August, the atmosphere starts to get more moist, and we get higher relative humidity. That’s usually what helps make that region ripe for storm development.”
So, should we expect a course correction, with a busier season ahead?
“I wouldn’t necessarily say ‘more than usual,’ but yes, we do still expect to see activity increase as we get through the month of September and likely October as well,” he said. “It just seems like more storms will be forming later into this season than we have noted in previous years. We still expect an above-normal season.”
Over a 100-year period, the average hurricane season peak is Sept. 10, which is the date Category 4 Hurricane Irma rolled through the Keys five years ago.
“That is the date you would normally see the most activity, but this year, it’s probably going to shift quite later than that,” Rizzo said.
In the meantime, his message for residents is “stay safe out there.”
“There is a lot of hurricane season left to go, and tropical storms and hurricanes can also strike in November as well. So don’t let your guard down, continue to keep track of the weather each day and take protective actions so that you can be ready if the time comes this fall,” Rizzo said.