MONROE COUNTY — For what was forecast to be an above-average season, 2022’s first hurricane, Danielle, formed just last week, on Sept. 2, capping an unusually quiet stretch since July 3, when the last named tropical system, Colin, dissipated.

Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist for NOAA’s National Weather Service office in Key West, said the extended dry spell was noteworthy since August usually sees a hurricane. The average date for the season’s first hurricane is Aug. 11.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com