KEY WEST — With the primary elections about a month away, Hometown Key West hosted a final campaign forum last week that showed a clear difference of platform between several candidates in Florida Keys races.

Those differences appeared most obvious in the Monroe County School District 5 race segment that pitted incumbent School Board member Sue Woltanski and Alexandria Suarez. Despite not being a partisan race, several partisan issues were raised during the event from debate about the recently passed state bill called the Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, to the teaching of critical race theory.

