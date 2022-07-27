KEY WEST — With the primary elections about a month away, Hometown Key West hosted a final campaign forum last week that showed a clear difference of platform between several candidates in Florida Keys races.
Those differences appeared most obvious in the Monroe County School District 5 race segment that pitted incumbent School Board member Sue Woltanski and Alexandria Suarez. Despite not being a partisan race, several partisan issues were raised during the event from debate about the recently passed state bill called the Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, to the teaching of critical race theory.
The Parental Rights Bill prohibits classroom instruction or discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.
Suarez said “parents need to know what is being taught” and called the subject matter in the law a “distraction” that has “no place” in schools. She contended teachers and schools need to spend time teaching children physical education, music and cursive writing.
Woltanski said the impacts of the bill will depend on how the local school board “responds to it,” and “we do have very diverse families” in the Florida Keys and “when children come to school they need to feel welcome.”
Another subject that showed the differences between Woltanski and Suarez was teaching critical race theory, which focuses on the subjects of race, society and law when it comes to examining history. While critical race theory is typically taught in college or law school, opponents contend it has trickled down into K-12 education, though Florida public schools have adopted no such curriculum.
Suarez said she did not “think there was a place for critical race theory.” She argued students she should being learning critical thinking instead and said “history is fluid.” She raised the concern that children will be taught the “country is inherently racist.”
Woltanski said students “need to learn real history” to be able to understand and interpret it and form their own opinions and “see it from many viewpoints.”
The two Democratic candidates for the state House of Representatives District 120 seat had a clear difference of opinion when it came to what was the biggest issue in that race. Daniel Horton Diaz called affordable workforce housing the biggest issue, but Adam Gentle called “the right to privacy” when it comes to women’s reproductive rights and the rights for same-sex couples to be married the biggest pressing issues.
In the Republican race for the state House of Representatives District 120 seat, challengers Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Robert Allen did their best to show they were far more inline with Republican values and objectives than incumbent Jim Mooney, even though Lopez did say that she knew best how to foster bipartisan support as her parents were of two separate political parties.
Allen proved to be the furthest right at the debate, as he was the only candidate who believed President Joe Biden was not duly elected. He also criticized Mooney for voting for the first set of statewide voting districts that Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed and proposed his own map, which the Florida Legislature eventually approved.
Allen said Mooney voted for districts that “benefitted Democrats,” but Mooney countered he only voted for maps that were fair and constitutional.
Candidates in other races represented at the forum were less confrontational, including the Monroe County Commission District 5 race between Republicans Holly Raschein and Joe Peixoto. Peixoto directly challenged incumbent Raschein at one point before forum moderator Todd German reminded the candidate that forum rules forbid direct attacks.
Monroe County School Board District 1 candidate Darren Horan addressed forum attendees, as his opponent, Gabrielle Brown, was unable to attend the event.
Monroe County Judge candidates Albert Kelly and Jason Smith spent much of their allotted time introducing themselves to area voters, with both realizing the need to assist those who are suffering from mental illness.
The Monroe County Supervisor of Elections mailed vote-by-mail ballots last week, and early voting starts Aug. 8 for the Aug. 23 primary.