KEY LARGO — Former Florida Keys state Rep. Holly Raschein has applied to fill the Upper Keys Monroe County Commission seat of Mike Forster, who died last week after battling COVID-19.
Raschein filed the application with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office of Appointments on Monday, she said. Raschein and Forster are Upper Keys Republicans and had been friends for years.
“I wish Mike Forster was still alive; that COVID had not taken him too soon as it has taken far too many,” she wrote in her application to the governor. “He was doing an outstanding job, and I will never take his place.
“However, I would like to believe that out of this tragedy I can continue his legacy by leveraging my two decades of service to the Florida Keys. I know our people, our issues, our past and our potential. If given this opportunity, I will work tirelessly to make Mike proud.”
If selected, Raschein would serve until the 2022 election. Forster’s term does not end until 2024, but because he was less than 28 months into the term when he died, the District 5 commission seat is now up for election next year.
Forster was elected in November 2020, after serving several terms on the Islamorada Village Council.
Raschein served as the legislative aide to Republican state House Rep. Ken Sorensen of Key Largo and Democratic state House Rep. Ron Saunders of Key West. Raschein then successfully ran for the position as a Republican and served until she reached her term limit in 2020.
Raschein has an understanding of state government and relationships with state officials, lobbyists and high-ranking Republican lawmakers.
Raschein was instrumental in the passage of one of the Florida Keys largest annual appropriations, the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, which brings in as much as $20 million a year for environmental and water quality protection projects.
The District 5 seat’s jurisdiction runs from Tavernier north through the Ocean Reef Club.