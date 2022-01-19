ISLAMORADA — Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein has called for a discussion at Friday’s commission meeting about the Middle Keys Community Land Trust, which was sued after defaulting on loan payments, raising concerns about the maintenance and future of its properties, which include the Woods Corner units on Plantation Key.
The Monroe County Commission generally meets on the third Wednesday of the month, but this week it is meeting Friday at the Marathon Government Center. People can attend in person or via Zoom. Information on the meeting can be found at monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Raschein put a discussion item on Friday’s meeting agenda after hearing concerns of residents of the affordable housing complexes overseen by the land trust, she said.
Storey Mountain LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company that is the assignee of Iberia Bank, filed a lawsuit against the Middle Keys Community Land Trust for contract indebtedness in July 2021.
The company alleges that the trust stopped making payments and owed $121,182.77 in principal and $42,736.01 in deferred interest through Jan. 13, 2014.
The lawsuit was dismissed last month after both sides reached an agreement on payment of the loan, according to court records.
Trust board chair Cheryl Culberson did not return repeated telephone messages seeking comment, but board member Deb Gillis did address the concerns.
Gillis said the issue with the loan not being paid “has been resolved” and “things are being reorganized,” she said. Gillis would not say why the land trust stopped paying on the loan.
“We have made arrangements to get back on track,” Gillis said. “We have been talking with residents.”
Raschein said Monday she was “encouraged by the dialogue” and the lawsuit’s dismissal.
“Workforce housing is the No. 1 priority of our community,” Raschein said.
The land trust oversees four-unit and 10-unit housing complexes in Marathon and the 16-unit Woods Corner complex across from Coral Shores High School.
The Middle Keys Community Land Trust is not affiliated with the Florida Keys Community Land Trust, which owns and operates several rental properties on Big Pine Key.
Also on Friday, the commission will vote on a resolution urging reforms to the National Flood Insurance Program that include protection from potential increases to premiums as a result of the implementation of its Risk Rating 2.0 program by capping annual increases to no more than 10% per year and supporting federal legislation recently introduced in Congress that include these reforms.