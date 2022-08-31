2022.08.24 elections holly raschein.jpg

Raschein

KEY LARGO — In the only Monroe County Commission race with a sitting official meeting a challenger, former four-term District 120 state representative Holly Merrill Raschein defeated longtime Key Largo resident and general laborer Jose Peixoto on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to retain the District 5 seat.

Raschein received 79.07%, or 13,230 votes, to Peixoto’s 20.93% (3,503 votes) during the Republican primary.

