KEY LARGO — Holly Raschein, former Florida state representative for the Florida Keys, has joined the Monroe County Education Foundation’s board of directors.
“We are very excited to welcome Holly to our foundation board,” said board president Bryan Green.
During her tenure in the Florida House of Representatives, Raschein served on and led several key committees. She also supported education and nonprofit education foundations that support teachers, students and provide programs such as Take Stock in Children.
As a mother with a son in the Monroe County public school system, Raschein has first-hand knowledge of and experience with local educators.
“I am continually impressed by the professionalism, dedication and passion of our amazing teachers and administrators,” Raschein said. “And I am thrilled to join the MCEF board and offer my support of the foundation’s mission and its flagship program, Take Stock in Children.”
Take Stock in Children is a mentoring program that provides a scholarships to Florida colleges and universities to eligible middle and high school students.
Raschein holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and a master’s degree from Florida International University.
After Hurricane Irma, Raschein served as project coordinator for Mariners Hospital and Fishermen’s Community Hospital. She recently joined AshBritt Environmental, a disaster recovery, logistics and environmental services contract, as director of government relations.
She served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2020.