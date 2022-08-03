UPPER KEYS — Holly Raschein and Jose Peixoto, both Republicans, have filed for the Monroe County Commissioner District 5 seat, with the winner of the Aug. 23 primary claiming the seat since no Democratic candidate filed for office. All voters are eligible to cast a vote in the primary regardless of political affiliation.
The seat was formerly held by Mike Forster, who died last September due to COVID-19 complications. Raschein, a former state House representative, was appointed to the seat by Gov. Ron DeSantis following Forster’s death. The winner of the August primary will serve out the remainder of Forster’s four-year term, which ends in 2024.
When asked what the biggest issue is facing the Florida Keys, Raschein responded: “Workforce housing, and workforce housing. I propose working more closely with the private sector to come up with solutions. Government can only do so much, but if the private sector is empowered, there are creative incentives out there to move the needle in meaningful ways.”
Peixoto said workforce housing and traffic were the two biggest challenges on the horizon. He added that traffic woes in the Upper Keys are the result of overdevelopment, which few elected officials have the stomach to address.
“We don’t need any more shopping plazas, hotels or resorts,” he said, adding that bed taxes earmarked for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council should be used to further protect the coral reef and local environment and not for advertising for more visitors.
He said the lack of affordable housing for essential employees, such as school teachers, firefighters, post office employees and others, is a direct consequence of local officials placing greater priority on vacationers and short-term rentals.
“That’s not right,” he said.
Peixoto said he would fight to put the brakes on traffic, even suggesting that the island chain use its status as a National Marine Sanctuary to charge a $15-$20 fee for any non-resident vehicle entering the Keys, similar to the toll charged at Marco Island near Naples.
“It would help keep a lot of traffic off of the roads,” Peixoto said.
Raschein also sees traffic as a critical issue.
“Traffic is a really big issue, especially on long weekends or over holidays,” she said. “The county has partnered with our municipalities to come up with a list of priorities that we have shared with the Florida Department of Transportation. I’d like to see those priorities fast-tracked into actual projects that will help alleviate our current level of congestion.”
Among those priorities are replacing the Snake Creek drawbridge with a high-level fixed span and other traffic management strategies.
Raschein also pointed to water quality as another matter of concern.
“I’d remiss if I didn’t mention water quality and resiliency, and our community has done an incredible job cleaning up our nearshore waters as well as establishing the Florida Keys as the model of how to rebuild resiliently. I’d like to see these efforts continued in a big way,” she said.
Raschein, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, was originally drawn to the Keys by deep-rooted family ties. She earned a bachelor’s of art in political science from Florida State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Florida International University.
Now serving as the government relations director for emergency management company AshBritt, Raschein was a legislative aide before serving four terms from 2012-2020 as the District 120 state House representative for the Keys and South Dade.
Peixoto, a general laborer and Brazilian immigrant who has lived in Key Largo for 30 years, has previously run unsuccessful campaigns for the District 5 seat as well as the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board and U.S. Congress. He says he follows local politics and issues with a watchful eye. Part of the Republican’s pitch for candidacy is that he isn’t a career politician.
“Living in the Keys for over 30 years, I know what it’s like. My wife and I have raised three kids here, worked our butts off, and we now live in a Florida Keys that has proven problematic at times for working people. I represent the working class and not the big corporations or special interests. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to become a county commissioner,” he said.
Meanwhile, Raschein’s closing note was this: “Other than the birth of my son, representing the Florida Keys is the proudest accomplishment of my life and I am super excited for the adventures to come. To be a credible public servant, you have to possess a certain level of knowledge on how government actually works and be able to leverage that knowledge to the betterment of your community, and I’ve proven that time and time again. I am and will remain committed to our Florida Keys.”
The latest campaign contribution filings with the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections shows Raschein with $68,200 and Peixoto with $3,020.