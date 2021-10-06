TAVERNIER — Former state Rep. Holly Raschein, who was sworn in Tuesday, Sept. 28, to the Monroe County Commission seat held by the late Mike Forster, said she plans to run for the seat in the 2022 election.
Because of the amount of time left in Forster’s term, Raschein was appointed by the governor to serve until a special election can be held in 2022 as part of the regular election cycle, which features an August primary and November general election.
Raschein said she hopes to serve the remaining two years of the term until November 2024.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Raschein had been selected among a handful of candidates for Forster’s District 5 seat.
Raschein has begun working and will be ceremonially sworn in at the Oct. 20 commission meeting at the Marathon Government Center.
Raschein is the government relations director for AshBritt and a market advisor for First State Bank of the Florida Keys. She is a member of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation board of directors, Mariners Hospital Foundation board, Leadership Monroe County board and the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition board.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University and a master’s of public administration degree from Florida International University.
A Republican, Raschein served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2020, representing the 120th District in Monroe County and southern Miami-Dade County.