Bradley building

Everglades National Park’s Guy Bradley Visitor Center in Flamingo is pictured under construction.

 NPS/Contributed

HOMESTEAD — The four National Park Service sites in South Florida have received a combined $527,225 in aid in the past year from their nonprofit education partner, the Florida National Parks Association.

The donations were made to enhance the visitor experience at Biscayne, Dry Tortugas and Everglades national parks and Big Cypress National Preserve.