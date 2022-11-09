HOMESTEAD — The four National Park Service sites in South Florida have received a combined $527,225 in aid in the past year from their nonprofit education partner, the Florida National Parks Association.
The donations were made to enhance the visitor experience at Biscayne, Dry Tortugas and Everglades national parks and Big Cypress National Preserve.
Donations are a source of supplemental funding for national parks, often enabling parks to accomplish projects and activities that otherwise might not have been possible, according to NPS officials.
“We are grateful for the philanthropic support of our partners. Their investment helps us enhance the park experience for visitors and achieve a margin of excellence we could not on our own,” said Superintendent Pedro Ramos, who has oversight for the four NPS sites in South Florida.
Aid to the national parks from FNPA is used to support Junior Ranger programs, volunteer appreciation activities, outreach events, staff training and visitor orientation. Additionally, this year’s aid supported:
• Supplies for education and visitor programs led by volunteers at Big Cypress National Preserve;
• Seasonal park rangers who provided education and visitor programs, and to replace safety and resource protection signs at Biscayne National Park;
• Operation of the visitor center and campground at Dry Tortugas National Park; and
• Renovation of the Guy Bradley Visitor Center in Flamingo at Everglades National Park with a $150,000 donation.
Since its inception in 1951, FNPA has donated $4,877,814 to the NPS.
FNPA operates eight in-park stores throughout Biscayne, Dry Tortugas and Everglades national parks and Big Cypress National Preserve. These locations sell interpretive and educational materials to park visitors including books, maps, postcards and other items.
“The Florida National Parks Association is dedicated to helping the NPS provide enriching visitor experiences in South Florida’s national parks,” said FNPA Chief Executive Officer Jim Sutton. “Proceeds from FNPA operations, like park bookstores and FNPA-led interpretive programs, put visitor-spent dollars back into the park to continue to improve the visitor experience.”
Through educational institutes, FNPA also provides expanded educational offerings that teach visitors about the ecosystems and history of the parks. Their array of programing includes wilderness walks in Big Cypress, paddling in Everglades and snorkeling eco-adventures in Biscayne.