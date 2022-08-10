UPPER KEYS — Republican voters will see a rematch in this year’s primary election in the state House of Representatives 120 race with incumbent Jim Mooney again facing challenger Rhonda Rebman Lopez.
The two faced off in the 2020 Republican primary for the 120 seat, with Mooney besting Lopez by about 100 votes. Their last race could be described as a street fight with no short supply of nasty mailers and roto-texts. This year’s battle has been more tame, so far.
This is also the first time in years in which a Republican Keys state House representative has been challenged in a primary. And the election is a three-way race with first-time political candidate Robert Allen, of Big Pine Key, also on the Republican ballot in primary.
The three face off as the Republican governor and Republican-led state Legislature approved controversial education and abortion laws and voting districts changes.
Mooney was among a handful of Republican state lawmakers who voted against the Parental Bills of Rights in Education, referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” The law prohibits the teaching prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.
Mooney was not opposed to the “premise of the bill, but the vagueness and deficiencies in the bill that will lead to lawsuits,” he said.
Lopez called the legislation “a good bill that should be expanded to at least sixth grade.”
Allen supports the bill as well, but said it should be expanded to cover students up to 12th grade, he said.
“Politics and sexuality have no place in school,” Allen said. “This should be between parents and their children.”
Lopez and Mooney both called themselves “pro-life” and voiced support for Florida’s recently enacted law that prohibits on abortions after 15 weeks, even in the cases of rape or incest.
Mooney said that is enough time to make the decision to terminate the pregnancy.
Lopez argued that “life is sacred.”
Allen also supported the 15-week abortion law, he said.
Mooney, Lopez and Allen were in agreement that state’s gun laws are rigorous enough. Mooney and Lopez argued that more resources and attention need to be put toward mental health services as a way to combat mass shootings.
Mooney is coming off a legislative session in which he brought home maximum funding for the Florida Keys Stewardship Act, but has been criticized for failing to deliver $650,000 to the Florida Keys Area Health Education Centers, which support health and dental services to medically vulnerable and underserved children in Monroe County.
Lopez has called out Mooney for not making sure the AHEC funding was secured. When asked what she would have done to obtain AHEC funding next year if elected she said, “I will get up in the appropriations chair’s face and not leave until it is funded.”
Mooney has defended his work in trying to get it funded and pointed the blame at the chair of the appropriations committee. He worked it as hard as he could, he said. He cautioned AHEC and other nonprofit groups abut relying solely on sate funding to cover their costs.
Prior to being elected to the state House of Representatives District 120 seat in November 2020, Mooney served four terms on the Islamorada Village Council, including as mayor during some of those terms. He is a Realtor by trade and a former teacher.
Since being elected to the House, Mooney has served on Finance and Facilities Subcommittee, Post-Secondary Education and Lifelong Learning Subcommittee, State Affairs Subcommittee, Environmental Agriculture and the recently formed Flooding and State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee.
Lopez worked as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines for 22 years. She and her husband now operate a family-owned electric business. She has served in various capacities on the Monroe County Republican Executive Committee and the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Miami-Dade County, according to her news release.
Allen received a master’s degree in English from Indiana State University and moved to the Keys to work as a tradesman roughly 20 years ago, he said. He briefly ran for Monroe County Commission 20 years ago, but dropped out of the race before the election, he said. Allen, a house painter by trade, cited three issues that have motivated him to run for the office: opposition to a bill state legislators passed last year pre-empting local governments from issuing occupations licenses, election integrity and concern about the environmental impacts from water released from Lake Okeechobee, he said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 735, which prohibits local governments from issuing occupations licenses, into law. Monroe County officials wrote DeSantis a letter asking him to veto the bill because the county requires local licenses for such work as paving, house painting and tile work.
County officials are concerned about the new law’s impact on the construction industry in the Keys. The county estimated more than 300 people could lose their jobs or businesses because of the new law.
As of the latest Florida Division of Elections finance reports, Mooney has $295,534 in campaign contributions, Lopez has $126,267 and Allen has $4,850.