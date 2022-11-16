SOUTH FLORIDA — Republican state House Rep. Jim Mooney and U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez easily won a second term in the November 2022 general election.

Mooney, R-Islamorada, bested Democratic challenger and first-time candidate Adam Gentle in the Florida House of Representatives District 120 race. Gimenez, R-Miami, defeated Democratic challenger Robert Asencio in the Florida’s 26th Congressional District race.

tohara@keysnews.com