MONROE COUNTY — For many, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Florida Keys seemed like a lifetime ago. Only a year later, life has changed dramatically in the island chain.
Several businesses have closed, incomes have shrunk and people who never needed financially assistance haven’t been able to receive enough. As of Friday, 47 locals have died and 240 residents have been hospitalized.
The pandemic has been about politics just as much as it has been about public health and the economy. Legal battles and arguments have waged about how local, state and federal governments have implemented restrictions and who has received vaccinations so far, with the upscale Ocean Reef Club enclave in north Key Largo being at the center of a national debate about the fairness of how vaccinations have been doled out.
But Keys residents and nonprofit groups have banded to feed locals in need, and local governments have been quick to get several millions of dollars in financial assistance into the hands of residents. Local government boards and emergency management leaders have learned new ways to operate.
With just less than 20% of the Keys’ population, 15,056 residents, being vaccinated one year into the pandemic, COVID-19 is far from over for the chain of islands. The sprint has turned into a marathon with no discernible finish line in sight.
There are signs of hope. On Saturday, March 13, more than 200 teachers and school staff 50 and older are scheduled to start receiving the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccination, Monroe County School District spokeswoman Becky Herrin said. The state Department of Health has offered Keys schools 600 vaccinations so far, she added.
PANDEMIC REACHES THE KEYS
Last St. Patrick’s Day, bars were closed and the Keys had a handful of COVID-19 cases. Monroe County officials set up two checkpoints on U.S. 1 in the last week of March and only allowed Keys residents and workers into the the Keys.
The checkpoints sparked a lawsuit and a protest organized by Historic Tours of America owner Ed Swift.
The checkpoints came down June 1. While some argued the economic consequences of the checkpoints, no one can argue the effectiveness of slowing the spread of the very contagious virus. The Keys had fewer than 200 cases while the checkpoints were in place. It took about a little more than a week to reach 200 cases after the checkpoints were removed.
The Keys’ reported its first COVID-19 fatality April 2, a 55-year-old Key Wester named Keith White. White was beloved in the community and retired from the Casa Marina Resort several years ago after being on the job for 23 years.
Panic again struck the Keys when an outbreak was reported at the Crystal Health and Rehab Center, a nursing home on Plantation Key, where 13 seniors died in March and April of 2020. Seven of those deaths the Agency for Health Care Administration called “suspicious for COVID-19” in a report issued May 19.
AHCA also criticized the facility for not reporting those deaths to AHCA, the Florida Department of Health or the local Medical Examiner’s Office.
COVID-19 made for an uneasy end of the tourism season in the Keys last year, and the disease lingered into summer and winter with restrictions placed on what businesses could operate, how many people were allowed inside businesses and requirements on the wearing of masks and social distancing.
One Key West couple found themselves serving a month’s jail time for violating quarantine orders, arguably the stiffest local penalty doled out during the pandemic.
As the Keys re-entered its busy tourism season this past winter and the return of snowbirds, mask and social distancing restrictions remained in place. The debate about COVID-19 restrictions reached another flashpoint the week of New Year’s Eve when the city of Key West enacted a 10 p.m. curfew that holiday weekend.
Local resident Andrew Day filed a lawsuit against Key West officials challenging the constitutionality of the curfew. Federal Judge Lawrence King ruled the curfew was constitutional, but his ruling order did little to deter some residents and visitors from staying out past curfew.
Key West police officers arrested at least a half-dozen people for violating Key West’s New Year’s Eve curfew, including restaurateur Joe Walsh. Walsh has been a vocal opponent of several city COVID-19 restrictions. Walsh and the others were cited with a misdemeanor count of violating an emergency management directive.
However, those cited may go unpunished because Gov. Ron DeSantis this month granted clemency from fines to all people cited for violating local COVID restrictions. However, Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward said he may continue to push for jail time for people convicted of such violations.
A TURNING POINT
Hope came in the last week of January when the COVID vaccine made its way to the islands. The College of the Florida Keys has played a significant role in the success of the local vaccination rollout, as its facilities have hosted large vaccination events and its nursing students have administered hundreds of shots.
“I am proud of the way the community has responded, and the college has been immensely helpful,” said Shannon Weiner, the county’s Emergency Management director.
However, the vaccination rollout in Florida has not been without controversy.
Keys residents began grumbling and voicing concerns about political favoritism when residents of the upscale, gated community of Ocean Reef — a major political donor community for the Republican Party and Gov. DeSantis — received 80% of the vaccinations coming to Monroe County in January. Once that news went viral and was covered in press across the country, DeSantis went on the defensive denying political favoritism.
“We had nothing to do with it,” DeSantis said at a news conference earlier this month. “The state was not involved with that.”
DeSantis claimed Baptist Health South Florida, which operates a medical facility at Ocean Reef, made the call on how many vaccinations that community received. Several Ocean Reef members sit on Baptist Health boards.
“They thought it made sense to go and do 65-plus. I think it was a smart decision to do that,” DeSantis said.
In the past two months, the average rate of new daily cases has dropped, and the new average is about 20 cases a day for the past two weeks, according to Weiner.
As infection rates continue to drop and the number of Monroe County residents vaccinated slowly rises, so does the call to lessen restrictions and reopen government offices to the public.
Last month, the Monroe County Commission requested its government staff come up with reopening plans for public libraries and the county’s planning department to in-person visits. The libraries and planning department have been closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The library is conducting curbside services for books.
The county has been operating many of departments virtually since the COVID pandemic, including its Emergency Management division. The pandemic has forced the county to train additional employees on emergency management and allowed the department to hold more meetings and briefings virtually, which could require fewer people to stay behind in harm’s way in a hurricane.
“It has had a significant impact on our system,” Weiner said. “It has made it better.”