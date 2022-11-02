2022.10.25 sanctuary meeting alligator reef

 ROB O’NEAL/Free Press Snorkelers enjoy the crystal-clear waters surrounding Alligator Reef lighthouse off Islamorada.

MARATHON — The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council wrapped up public comment last month on an overhaul of its management plan with locals weighing in on proposed prohibition on fish feeding, new closed areas and the need for more marine law enforcement officers.

The Sanctuary Advisory Council members met Oct. 19 to receive the last of in-person public comment before discussing topics of “concern” and “support” regarding the Restoration Blueprint themselves. The deadline for written comments was Oct. 26.

