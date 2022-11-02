MARATHON — The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council wrapped up public comment last month on an overhaul of its management plan with locals weighing in on proposed prohibition on fish feeding, new closed areas and the need for more marine law enforcement officers.
The Sanctuary Advisory Council members met Oct. 19 to receive the last of in-person public comment before discussing topics of “concern” and “support” regarding the Restoration Blueprint themselves. The deadline for written comments was Oct. 26.
Wendy Hall, of Tilden’s Scuba Center, spoke during the in-person session in support of a proposed ban on fish feeding by charter scuba and snorkel operators, arguing that the practice is changing the “temperament” of several species of fish, including sharks and eels. Feeding stations from land would still be allowed.
One of the employees of Tilden’s was recently bitten while spearfishing. Hall talked about eels coming out of holes and other species of marine life “approaching us in an aggressive manner,” she said.
“These fish are not in captivity,” Hall said. “There are no walls. We have to stop interrupting the predator-prey relationship.”
However, Tavernier-based charter scuba Capt. Spencer Slate, arguably the most famous dive operator when it comes to fish feeding, spoke against the prohibition when the council met on Tuesday.
Slate also spoke at two prior meetings in Tavernier and Marathon, with his hand still bandaged from a recent bite from an eel while he was feeding fish off the Upper Keys. The bite caused him to seek medical treatment for his injury. Despite his bite, not his first in the more than 40 years he has been feeding fish, Slate spoke in favor of allowing the practice to continue.
Greg Eklund, of the Islamorada Charter Boat Association, spoke against expanding the Sanctuary Preservation Area (SPA) at Alligator Reef Light, arguing that it is a heavily used area and the new protections are not warranted. The Sanctuary is proposing the expanding area to .5 miles from the current .3 miles and making it no anchor zone. Under existing rules, people can anchor in sand if no mooring buoys are available. There is a proposal to have a no-anchor prohibition at all Sanctuary Preservation Areas.
The Alligator Light SPA protects a low-relief, drowned spur-and-groove bank reef system that marks a geological transition between shallow Upper and Middle Keys reefs. The area formerly contained extensive thickets of ESA-listed staghorn corals and is now an important restoration site for these corals. The area also supports large queen conch aggregations. The historic Alligator Reef lighthouse is included in this SPA. This zone was originally designed to limit consumptive activities and separate users engaged in different activities, according to the Sanctuary.
There has also been some pushback to limiting access to the Tavernier Key sandbar area off the Upper Keys.
Some critics of the Sanctuary spoke at last week’s meeting against expanding the boundaries of the Sanctuary to include such areas as the deep coral reef at Pulley Ridge, calling it a government overreach.
Charter fishing Capt. Jim Gagliardini spoke in favor of the Restoration Blueprint and said critics were only against the proposal out of “spite for the government.” He cited massive coral die-offs in years.
“I’m ready to give back” Gagliardini said. “It (the reef) has been good to me and great for all of us.”
Sanctuary managers are also hearing comments about not lifting protections on French Reef off Key Largo. The Sanctuary has proposed to open that reef to greater access and more activities.
The public and Sanctuary Advisory Council members all spoke in favor of funding to bring more marine law enforcement officers into Sanctuary waters.