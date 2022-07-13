DUCK KEY — Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers have released a draft of a new management plan with rules and regulations changes, which include expanded Sanctuary boundaries, new and expanded Sanctuary Preservation Areas, tighter regulations for derelict vessels and prohibition of fish feeding for dive and snorkel trip operators.
The proposal, called the Restoration Blueprint, was released at the Sanctuary Advisory Council’s monthly meeting Duck Key on Tuesday, July 12. The Restoration Blueprint is now available on the Sanctuary’s website at floridakeys.noaa.gov and includes the regulation changes, presentations and interactive maps and histories of various reefs and Sanctuary Preservation Areas that are proposed to be changed.
Sanctuary managers have been working on this proposal since the release of the Sanctuary Condition Report in 2011, and the draft comes after extensive public comment was taken roughly three years ago. This is the first overhaul of Sanctuary regulations and policies since the Sanctuary was put into place in 1990.
“A lot has changed in the last 10 to 15 years,” Sanctuary Advisory Council Board Chair George Garrett said Tuesday. “It’s a very timely event. I know we all have been waiting for it. From my perspective, it’s a great day. I encourage public comment.”
Sanctuary managers expanded the boundaries by nearly 1,000 square miles, going from roughly 3,800 square miles to about 4,800 square miles. The new boundaries include expanding the Sanctuary waters in the Atlantic Ocean to the current “area to be avoided” that is already closed to large shipping vessels. The Sanctuary has proposed a new closed area in the Tortugas South. The new boundaries also bring in the Pulley Ridge deep-water coral reef several hundred miles west of Key West to the Sanctuary and make it a no-anchor zone to protect fragile deep-water corals. Pulley Ridge is already designated an “Area of Particular Concern” by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, Sanctuary policy analyst Beth Dieveney said.
The draft also includes a proposed rule that would prohibit cruise ships from discharging deck and wash water within Sanctuary boundaries, permit coordinator Joanne Delaney said.
Fish feeding from dive and snorkel boats would also be prohibited, because of concerns about human safety and changing the behavior of marine life, Delaney said. Fish feeding would still be allowed from land, which would include Keys marinas that have tarpon feeding stations.
The abandoning of deserted grounded vessels would also be prohibited and would prohibit vessels endangered of becoming derelict.
Two new Sanctuary Preservation Areas are being proposed. The Sanctuary has proposed a 2.3-square-mile preservation area at Turtle Rocks off the Upper Keys and a 1.4-square-mile Turtle Shoal off the Middle Keys. The areas do allow public access, Sanctuary Research Coordinator Andy Bruckner said.
Sanctuary managers are proposing to expand the Sanctuary Preservation Area at Carysfort Light Reef to 3.7 miles from the current 2.3 miles and at Alligator Reef to .5 square miles from the current .3 square miles, Sanctuary Research Coordinator Andy Bruckner
Sanctuary managers are proposing to open some areas to greater access and allowing more activities such as French Reef off Key Largo and Rock Key off Key West, Bruckner said.
“These resources are in trouble,” Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said. “Our resources are struggling from a lot of different threats. We know these resources are under threat and are important. What we are talking about is taking local action to help this system. There are a lot of things we can do locally to help this ecosystem. This is a time for opportunity and to do something for the resource. ... This is all about our future.”
Sanctuary managers listened to the public comment that was given in 2019 and they turned those “comments into compromise,” Fangman said.
“Some will say we haven’t done enough and some will say we have done too much,” Fangman said. “I ask you to consider it all.”
Public comment goes for roughly 100 days and live public comment will end at the Oct. 18 Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting.
In addition to Tuesday’s meeting, the Sanctuary will hold several meetings, both in person and virtually, to take public input. People can also leave comment via the Sanctuary’s website. The Sanctuary will hold a virtual question-and-answer session on Aug. 16 and a virtual public comment meeting on Aug. 30.
The Sanctuary will hold three public workshops in the Keys in September. The first one will be Sept. 20 in Tavernier, followed by Sept. 21 in Marathon and Sept. 22 in Key West. The Sanctuary will finally discuss the draft of the Restoration Blueprint at its Oct. 18 Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting.