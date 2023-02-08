MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting underground electrical work along U.S. 1 and County Road 905 this week.
To perform this work, temporary lane closures may occur through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Within Key West, temporary lane closures may occur through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The intersections along U.S. 1 where work will take place include Windsor Lane, College Road, Cross Street and McDonald Avenue in Key West; 33 Street, 107 Street, 109 Street and Sadowski Causeway in Marathon; and County Road 905 in Key Largo.
This underground electrical work is part of the Florida Keys Connecting Overseas to Advance Safe Travel (Keys COAST) design/build project along SR 5/US 1 from MM 0.0 to MM 112.5 in Monroe County. The project will establish a connected vehicle traffic signal system along with other existing systems such as mid-block pedestrian crossings, truck weigh station and drawbridge and emergency signals. These project will allow FDOT traffic management staff to perform real-time arterial management on U.S.1. These tools will also allow for more efficient flow of transit and freight along the corridor, along with enhanced emergency service response.
Access to and from adjacent neighborhoods and businesses will be maintained while underground electrical work is taking place. Temporary sidewalk detours will be in place when necessary. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unexpected conditions.
For more information, call FDOT’s Public Information Office at 305-470-5349 or contact Sergies Duarte at 305-216-3617.