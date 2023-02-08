MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting underground electrical work along U.S. 1 and County Road 905 this week.

To perform this work, temporary lane closures may occur through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Within Key West, temporary lane closures may occur through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.