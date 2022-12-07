Perhaps the most impressive tradition of tree decorating in the Florida Keys takes place on the Old Seven Mile Bridge, where the tree known as ‘Fred’ has grown directly through concrete and is adorned each year with solar-powered lights. Fred will be featured in the remake of ‘Road House,’ although without decorations.
File photo by LEIGHA FOX/Florida Keys Radio and Island Life Artist
MONROE COUNTY — A remake of “Road House,” a 1989 film featuring Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who saves a troubled small town in Missouri, will be set in the Florida Keys, but not filmed here. The film is due to stream on Amazon Prime in 2023, with Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal playing the late Swayze’s lead role of Dalton.
Social media has been abuzz of late because one of the few scenes actually filmed in the Keys — on the Old Seven Mile Bridge — features Fred the Tree, which Middle Keys locals fondly follow for its annual Christmas lighting and its quasi-celebrity status for rooting and somehow thriving on concrete. Fred has a Facebook page with more than 25,000 followers and was the first to break the news of its inclusion in the film.
Arrangements have been made so the film crew could capture Fred in his natural, unadorned glory on Wednesday Dec, 7, before local “elves” do their covert decorating. This way, locals wouldn’t have their clandestine operation disturbed.
During the holidays, Fred becomes a very Keysie holiday oasis, brightening the darkness for nighttime bridge travelers. Florida Keys Film Commissioner Chad Newman says Fred will appear in an opening scene of the film when the main characte arrives on a Greyhound bus at a “nondescript Key, south of Marathon” and will be somewhat pivotal to the main character’s journey.
But when news broke that the cherished tree would be included in a remake of the movie set in the Keys, it wasn’t initially revealed that the movie was filmed almost entirely in the Dominican Republic. “Ninety-nine percent of the movie is filmed in the D.R.,” Newman confirmed.
Up until 2016, Florida was the third most desirable state in the nation for filmmaking, offering year-round warm tropical weather, attractive locations, access to crew and talent and a special tax incentive. However, production costs are always an important factor for filmmakers, and when the 2016 session of the Florida Legislature ended with the decision that taxpayers were paying too much with too little to gain in the state’s attempts to attract star power to the Sunshine State, the state eliminated filmmaking tax incentives.
And while production costs — most importantly housing of crew, staff and actors — can be challenging on the mainland, doing so in the Keys can be virtually impossible.
Newman shared that the popular Netflix series, “Bloodline,” filmed largely in Islamorada and which concluded in 2017 after three seasons, was initially scheduled to run for three additional seasons — until the tax incentives disappeared and the costs — and availability — of housing became too much.
He shared that writers were then forced to cram the remaining three seasons into one, resulting in considerable script construction challenges.
Movies like “Magic Mike,”, “Pain and Gain” and “Dolphin Tale,” plus television series such as “Ballers” and “Magic City,” were filmed, in large part, in South Florida. The economic impact these productions provided to local restaurants, hotels and retail shops, plus steady job opportunities for Floridians, has declined significantly.
Meanwhile, states that continue to offer incentives, such as Georgia, which has leapt up to No. 5 in states most attractive to filmmakers, are reaping the rewards. Florida has plummeted to 22nd in the past five years, based on a 2022 ranking, said Newman.
He suggested that Florida could create a new major industry with high-paying jobs by committing more to the film industry. By contrast, he shared that London, England, is doubling its sound stage space because of rising demand.
But despite that, at least Fred will garner some additional star power. And even a film credit.