Decorated Fred

Perhaps the most impressive tradition of tree decorating in the Florida Keys takes place on the Old Seven Mile Bridge, where the tree known as ‘Fred’ has grown directly through concrete and is adorned each year with solar-powered lights. Fred will be featured in the remake of ‘Road House,’ although without decorations.

 File photo by LEIGHA FOX/Florida Keys Radio and Island Life Artist

MONROE COUNTY — A remake of “Road House,” a 1989 film featuring Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who saves a troubled small town in Missouri, will be set in the Florida Keys, but not filmed here. The film is due to stream on Amazon Prime in 2023, with Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal playing the late Swayze’s lead role of Dalton.

Social media has been abuzz of late because one of the few scenes actually filmed in the Keys — on the Old Seven Mile Bridge — features Fred the Tree, which Middle Keys locals fondly follow for its annual Christmas lighting and its quasi-celebrity status for rooting and somehow thriving on concrete. Fred has a Facebook page with more than 25,000 followers and was the first to break the news of its inclusion in the film.

