Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
FLORIDA KEYS — To preserve county roads and prolong pavement life, Monroe County is continuing a pavement preservation program initiated in 2020.
Pavement Technology Inc. last Thursday began treating roads in Key Largo, Key Haven and Stock Island that were resurfaced between 2018 and 2020.
The project should take three to four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
This treatment is intended to extend the life of the pavement up to eight years.
The project will not take place on U.S. 1 and will not affect traffic along the highway.
During the treatment period, the neighborhood roads will not be accessible to vehicular traffic for approximately 30 minutes.
Access for emergency vehicles will remain available, and the contractor will work to minimize inconvenience to residents.
The contractor will also place signs the day before in the neighborhoods scheduled to be treated.
The process involves applying a liquid rejuvenator to recently paved roads early in the pavement lifecycle to extend the life and minimize more costly repairs such as milling and resurfacing.
The rejuvenator is sprayed on the road and allowed to penetrate the asphalt before a light coating of manufactured sand is placed over it to provide short-term friction and act as a blotting agent.
The following day all treated roads are swept with a vacuum sweeper to remove the sand.
In 2020, the crew treated 55 miles of county-maintained side and residential roads from Lower Sugarloaf to Little Torch Key and 7 miles of county-maintained residential and side roads in Key Largo.
In early 2021, the crew treated 47 miles of county-maintained side and residential roads in Big Pine Key.