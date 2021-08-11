SOUTH FLORIDA — The clean out of nearly 6 miles of roadbed from the Old Tamiami Trail to allow more fresh water to flow south into Everglades National Park and Florida Bay marked a milestone in Everglades restoration months ahead of its expected completion date.
Gov. Ron DeSantis last week announced the progress in Everglades restoration after the removal of the old asphalt road that for a century had acted as a dam, choking off the Glades and bay from fresh water heading south from Lake Okeechobee. The ability to send more water south should help reduce the amount of water released from the lake into estuaries to the east and west.
“Removing barriers to move water south benefits the Everglades and restoration of its critical ecosystem and helps to protect the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries from harmful discharges,” DeSantis said.
The removal of the crumbling roadbed is expected to increase the flow of treated water into the northeast Shark River Slough area of Everglades National Park by more than 220 billion gallons per year and was expected to be complete by January 2022.
“For 100 years, this strip of asphalt, and its successor here, decapitated the flow of water south into Everglades National Park and to America’s Everglades,” said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation.
The road removal is a component of the larger Central Everglades Planning Project, which also includes the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project, whose construction has begun a year ahead of schedule.
“I’m proud to stand here with Governor DeSantis and our partners to celebrate another important accomplishment for the Everglades,” said Ron Bergeron, a member of the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board. “Our completion of the Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal Project means more water can flow south and help reestablish the natural flow of water from the northern Everglades all the way down to Florida Bay.”
Local bay advocates celebrated the road removal.
“Project completion signifies a more-than-century-old barrier to water flows being removed for the Shark River Slough and thus the removal will provide benefits for Everglades National Park and Florida Bay,” said Emma Haydocy, executive director of Florida Bay Forever. “The fact that the project was completed six months ahead of schedule is a testament to the commitment of state and federal partners to complete Everglades restoration projects with a priority on sending clean water south.”
Lake Okeechobee water management and Everglades restoration has seen increased momentum in the last few weeks.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently announced it chose Alternative CC as a blueprint or guide to regulate the lake’s water levels and where to send its discharge for the next decade. The near final “tweaked” plan, which proponents say will prioritize discharges of water south, is expected as early as mid-October to put into play by December 2022.
The first phase of the Tamiami Trail Next Steps Project improved water flow through the Tamiami Trail with the construction of a 1-mile bridge in 2013 and 2.3 miles of bridging in 2019.