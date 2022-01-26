TALLAHASSEE — Florida Keys state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriquez, R-Doral, is being criticized by scientists and seagrass experts for sponsoring a bill they say would do more to damage seagrass than protect it and only benefit developers and people profiting off seagrass mitigation work.
Maintaining and protecting seagrass, which stabilizes sea bottom and provides food, habitat and nursery areas for marine life, is one of the most important environmental issues in the state and in the Florida Keys. There have been several major seagrass die-offs in Florida Bay in recent decades that threaten the Keys’ commercial and recreational fishing industries.
Rodriquez’s bill, SB 198, authorizes “the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund to grant easements on sovereignty submerged lands for specified mitigation banks.”
These proposed seagrass mitigation banks would be operated by private corporations that could sell mitigation credits to developers whose projects destroy seagrass beds, critics of the bill said. In order to obtain the credits, the companies would have to plant new seagrass in places where it does not already grow, which experts says is a difficult and often impossible task.
Florida would experience more seagrass loss through dredging and other water-based projects because there would not be enough private seagrass meadows or successful restoration projects to mitigate the loss, opponents of the bill said.
Florida International University research scientist James Fourqurean, the leading expert on seagrass in the state, talked with Rodriguez before this year’s legislative session, which began Jan. 11, and told her he supported the goal of protecting and restoring seagrasses in the state, but that this bill would not accomplish those goals, he said.
Fourqurean followed up his concerns in an email to environmental activist Laura Reynolds with the group Friends of Biscayne Bay for her to share with Rodriguez, he said. None of the weaknesses were addressed in the original bill or in a later amended version, he said.
“The seagrass mitigation bank bill is bad for many reasons,” Fourqurean wrote in a response to the amendment. “But this amendment makes things worse: It is specifically looking to make it easier for people to build docks that damage seagrasses, that will surely lead to loss of seagrasses, by allowing them to pay to plant seagrasses in mitigation banks that MAY work, but probably won’t.”
Fourqurean told Rodriguez that he appreciated her intentions of trying to protect seagrass and “would love to work with her on such a bill, but this isn’t it,” he said.
“Politicians must weigh many factors, including science, when they make legislation. I just want to make sure they understand what science says about their proposed actions when they are proposing legislation” Fourqurean said.
One consultant who does seagrass restoration projects in Florida told the Florida Keys Free Press that the bill would “great for my company but bad for Florida. I’m against it.”
During a Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources hearing in Tallahassee last week, Rodriguez read from a scripted statement and was unable to answer questions from committee members about the bill and how it differed from similar failed bills in the past, including one vetoed by then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist in 2008 and one last year the Florida Department of Environmental Protection had questions about.
But instead, Rodriguez called on lobbyist Lori Killinger, who represents the Florida Association of Mitigation Bankers, to answer the questions. Representing the mitigation bankers, Killinger has a clear agenda of having the bill passed.
At the meeting, several representatives of environmental and citizen-based groups — such as Sierra Club, Audubon, 1000 Friends of Florida, Friends of Biscayne Bay and the League of Women Voters — spoke against the bill, contending it would open up Florida to more seagrass loss through dredging and other activities without properly mitigating the impacts.
The groups cited the impacts on manatees, which are experiencing a record die-off in the past year. Seagrass is a source of food for the marine mammal. Despite the groups’ objections, the committee passed the bill, which now moves to the Senate Community Affairs and Appropriations committees for discussion and votes.
Following the committee hearing, Rodriguez defended her bill in a text on Thursday.
“I filed this bill in an effort to improve the current seagrass mitigation structure. The current structure is ineffective, not having the positive benefit on our environment that it could, and is inefficient for building as well,” Rodriguez said in a text to the Free Press.
“I’ve asked for feedback, amendments and any other constructive help that stakeholders can provide. So far, I’ve received no amendments or suggested revisions. Only broad concerns. That said, I remain open to feedback but intend to continue moving this bill forward in the meantime so that we can forge a workable solution.”
However, Reynolds and Fourqurean say they have tried to work with Rodriguez in the past several months to amend or kill the bill.
The state House of Representatives is reviewing a companion bill, HB 349.
State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, voted in favor of the House bill when it was reviewed by the Environment, Agriculture and Flooding Subcommitee, but said last week he is “not going to support anything that removes seagrass.”
To become law, legislation must advance from committee review, secure majority support from both chambers of the Legislature and receive the governor’s signature.