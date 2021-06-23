MONROE COUNTY — The Salvation Army in the Florida Keys has expanded its social services programs throughout the chain of islands and launched a new program to help break the cycle of generational poverty.
After Hurricane Irma in 2017 damaged much of the Florida Keys, the Salvation Army stepped in as a fundraiser, providing more than $2 million to help repair, rebuild and recover for more than 400 families in Monroe County.
The Salvation Army is now building on that work. For years, the Salvation Army has had an established office in Key West but has now extended its social service programs to the entire county. Currently, funding is available for utilities assistance and various other emergency needs, said Loretta Geotis, a Salvation Army caseworker and Marathon resident.
The Salvation Army has also recently launched a new initiative in the Keys called Pathway of Hope that will be offered to a small number of families who qualify and are willing to enter and commit to a long-term action plan designed to break the cycle of crisis and enable a path out of intergenerational poverty.
The program is designed so caseworkers will be working directly with individuals and families to teach them life skills they need to save money, pay down debt and budget, said Geotis said, who called the program a true partnership.
“We don’t do everything for them, but guide them and give them direction,” Geotis said. “We will be working alongside a family that really wants to break the cycle. The program is long-term. We really do an inventory of people’s lives and set goals.”
Potential candidates for the Pathway of Hope initiative would be a family with responsibility for at least one child younger than 18. This may be a single-parent home, two-parent home, grandparents or grandparents raising grandchildren, parents expecting to be reunited with a child or children in foster care, or an extended family including a minor child or children, Geotis said.
The Salvation Army developed the Pathway of Hope initiative with the current economic and social context in mind. Approximately one in six Americans live in poverty. The coronavirus pandemic has created higher unemployment rates and life-changing situations, putting more families in financial, physical, emotional and spiritual crises, according to the Salvation Army.
For information about assistance in Monroe County, call 813-892-3342 or email loretta.geotis@uss.salvationarmy.org.