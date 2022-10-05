MONROE COUNTY — Fish feeding from dive and snorkel boats is a practice that has been allowed in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary since its inception in 1990, but Sanctuary managers have proposed prohibiting it in a draft of its proposed new management plan.

The prohibition on fish feeding by dive operators, which does not extend to land or traditional chumming while fishing, has been proposed due to concerns about human safety and changing the behavior of marine life, according to Sanctuary managers.

